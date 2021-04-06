The outer structure of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility in Yuba City is taking shape as crews continue to piece together what will become the Feather River California Temple.
Once completed, the new facility will serve approximately 45,000 church members from 12 areas across Northern California – Yuba-Sutter-Colusa members will account for about 10 percent of the church’s total congregation.
Construction has been ongoing since late 2020. Once foundational work was completed, the facility’s structural steel frame began going up in November 2020, followed by the installation of the temple’s floor and roof decks. Staircases were installed in January before framing of the steeple was completed in early February.
Since then, crews from Okland Construction have been attaching precast concrete panels to the steel body. Cladding of the main body of the temple was nearly completed as of April 1, with just the steeple and mechanical level on the roof left unfinished.
Steve Hammarstrom, stake president of the local church, said once the exterior is completed, it will likely take the same amount of time to finish the interior of the facility. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022 to early 2023.
“I am most excited for life to feel normal again for our members,” Hammarstrom said. “This last year plus has been very difficult, especially for youth. They need to be together; we all do. With that said, I am grateful for the technology that has afforded us the opportunity to stay connected, but it’s not the same as a hug at church.”
The new facility will replace the church’s former stake center located at 1470 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The 9.4 acres of land will see a new stake center and distribution center established, in addition to the 38,000-square-foot temple.
Mormon temples differ from stake centers, or meetinghouses, in that they are reserved for sacred ceremonies of church members, including baptisms and marriages.
The Yuba City temple will be open Tuesday through Saturday. Meetinghouses are open to the public and used for normal Sunday worship services and weekly activities.
Because the former facility had to be demolished, members of the church have been attending services at other meetinghouses in the area, including sites on North Beale Road and Clark Avenue, as well as in Gridley.
“It is not necessarily convenient, but it is worth it as we see the progress of this temple,” Hammarstrom said.
Church members have also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in services going virtual for the better part of last year. Hammarstrom said his greatest concern has been for the congregation’s most vulnerable, older members, as well as the youth who have suffered from the lack of socialization. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be altered, the church has been able to resume some gatherings with certain modifications.
The community will be welcome to tour the temple before it is formally dedicated.
The meetinghouse will likely be completed around the same time as the temple.
The temple, like other places of worship in the Yuba-Sutter community, will be another testament of a religiously diverse community, Hammarstrom said.
“We are excited for this temple, that is an understatement, but I hope it turns people to God,” he said. “However one chooses to worship, I hope they make it a priority to go and worship a little more regularly. If you haven’t been for a while, go. This community is full of incredible churches led by tremendous individuals committed to faith and God’s children. I firmly believe this community is special because of that. As a church, as a people, we love to serve alongside our brothers and sisters from other churches and find that we all share a commonality: love of God and our neighbor.”
The Feather River California Temple will be the eighth temple established in California by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Other temples throughout the state are located in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.