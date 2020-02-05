The Yuba City Police Department’s monthly Neighborhood Speed Awareness Program will be focusing on 10 streets within city limits for the month of February, according to a press release from the department.
Drivers cited for speeding on the following streets will be eligible to enroll in a class presented by the department about speed compliance in lieu of a traditional fine: Helen Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Blevins Road, Plumas Street, Morton Street, Jamie Drive, Lincoln Road, Railroad Avenue, Second Street and Sutter Street.
The class is a two-hour session that requires active participation and includes information on braking distances, vehicle load dynamics, vehicle versus bicycle/pedestrian injuries and collision prevention techniques. Completion of the class will nullify the citation. Drivers can still take the traditional route of handling a speeding ticket, according to the release.
The program focuses on streets with identified speeding problems. Speed is the leading factor in collisions in Yuba City, according to the release.
“This is our city and our neighborhoods,”Sgt. Kim Slade said via the release. “Please slow down and be a responsible driver.”