Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties have been working together for years to establish a Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville to replace the outdated bi-county juvenile hall.
After years of back and forth over project specifics, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has finally given the participating jurisdictions the go-ahead to issue a request for proposals for construction as early as Feb. 1, 2020. It’s an important milestone, said Tim McCoy, director of Administrative Services in Yuba County, and one step closer to construction starting.
“It will be a six-month process, from the time we send out an RFP to issuing a notice to proceed to construction. Construction will take right around 24 months to complete, with occupancy another two months after completion.
So, sticking to that schedule, the project will be done around August or September of 2022,” McCoy said.
The three counties officially formalized a joint powers agreement in May 2014.
That year, they hired Vanir Construction Management to assist in development of a conceptual layout for a new facility along with construction estimates.
The plan was to construct a 48-bed facility, estimated to cost $18.3 million. However, as project officials worked to fulfill all the requirements of the Board of State and Community Corrections in order to get the project to construction, months turned to years.
By October 2018, the project’s cost was estimated at $24.2 million to construct. Officials determined that they could save some by reducing the number of beds down to 32, which would still meet the needs for bed space of all three counties.
By reducing the number of beds, the cost went down to $20.7 million. It has since risen to $21.4 million, but now that the state has given the go-ahead to request construction bids, CDCR has indicated that the project estimate should be the final valuation until construction begins, McCoy said.
“From February 2018 to February 2019, construction costs rose 5.7 percent in Northern California. Now, apply that percentage to a $20 million project, that’s a $1,140,000 increase, or $95,000 a month. That’s the reason project costs continue to rise,” he said.
Project details
The current juvenile hall is in need of serious repair. One area – A Unit – of the facility dates back to the early 1900s and was converted from the county hospital’s Tuberculosis Isolation Ward. The entire facility was expanded in the 1970s but has largely been untouched since.
Currently, the square footage of individual cells does not meet today’s standards for minimum space required for single occupancy housing, said Jeff Pask, assistant chief probation officer for Yuba County.
The facility’s infrastructure dates back 43 years, meaning there is a need for updated intercom and security door systems and controls, smoke detectors, cell plumbing fixtures, doors and window frames, HVAC, light fixtures and electrical system, among other things.
The Tri-county facility will be built across the street – 934 14th Street, Marysville – and will be a linear facility, Pask said. Youth will eat shower and sleep in a dormitory-style setting, and will attend school in a classroom attached to the dormitory area. Updates will include a new surveillance system, and allow for more room in the facility’s visiting area, group therapy area, programming area, booking area, medical area, staff offices, outdoor recreation area and storage area.
“This project is very important for the rehabilitation of youth of the Tri-County area,” Pask said. “New studies have determined a more ‘home-like’ environment is more beneficial to the rehabilitation of the youth. Our current facility is far from a ‘home-like’ environment. The current facility is simply not a viable option going forward due to modern standards and ever-growing maintenance issues with the aging facility.”
McCoy plans to submit the RFP package to the state for approval sometime this week. Once that is reviewed, the next step is to issue an RFP in February.
“It will be a new, state-of-the-art building, but nothing overly complex, so I don’t foresee any big deals with construction moving forward,” McCoy said. “I think this will provide a really good structure for our youth and something all of the county employees that work there will appreciate as well.”