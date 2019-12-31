FORT WORTH, Texas – New Texas gun laws made it possible for a security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement to act quickly and save countless lives of worshipers on Sunday, some lawmakers said.
A gunman killed two people before a member of the congregation’s security team fatally shot him.
“But there were 242 people in that sanctuary,” said state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, whose district includes the church. “More could have ... if (the security team) hadn’t taken those actions.”
Several lawmakers credit new laws passed in Texas for preventing a bigger tragedy. One that took effect in September allows licensed handgun owners to carry weapons into places of worship if churches don’t specifically prohibit it. A 2017 law waived fees charged to private institutions, including churches, that have their own security teams.
“Following the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in November, 2017, we have taken a number of steps to help make sure that our places of worship – which should be a refuge from evils of the world – are safe for all who attend,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this week.
State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, shepherded the 2017 bill through the Legislature.
The overall bill reduced fees and requirements for licensing for a number of professions; church security staffs were added to the measure.
“You like to see some of the work you’ve done be beneficial,” Hancock said. “Clearly if you talk to law enforcement, they will tell you it absolutely saved lives. Our preference would be that no lives were lost.”
But Hancock said the security team was trained and knew what to do in case of a shooting.
“They saved this from being a lot worse than it could have been,” he said.