Dance With Our Stars, the annual fundraiser for Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital is set to happen Thursday – the 9th rendition of the popular local event.
Jeff Swanson, head of the Rideout Foundation, said they raised some $115,000 last year and expect to exceed that this year.
“We’re already sold out,” Swanson said. “People love it. It’s something like the TV show, but it’s local celebrities and for a great cause.”
Swanson said all funds raised go towards various hospital programs like the emergency department, birth center, and more.
He also said that most of the funds raised are from the featured dancers who rehearse day in and out for their performances and commit to raising $5,000 each – but exceed it most of the time.
“I don’t have any background in dance,” said Angela Smesler, the administrative assistance to the financial office at Adventist, and a featured local celebrity dancer. “But it’s been fun learning all of the different dance styles and bringing awareness to all of the positive changes happening at the hospital.”
Smesler said she will give all of her donations to the Rideout Cancer Center because she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and said they made a not-so-enjoyable time better. Swesler said the cancer center staff became her family.
“Most people know someone who’s been treated or received care at Rideout Adventist. This is our community. Thats why I’m giving back,” Smesler said.
Both Swanson and Smesler agree that the show is full of energy, friendly competition, and energy. Although the show is sold out, they encourage the community to continue to donate to their local hospital.
For more information visit www.adventisthealth.org.