A lot has changed in the last 20 years -- technology, social media, the ways we talk, watch movies, get around ... here’s something that has stayed about the same (only gotten better) over two decades: the Marysville Peach Festival.
The celebration of the region’s prized stone fruit will for the 20th time take over downtown Marysville -- on Friday and Saturday, the historic downtown will host thousands of locals and visitors.
The free two-day festival will bring vendors and merchants to D Street, live musical performances on two stages, the Tasty Treat Challenge, a 5k run/walk, pancake breakfast and a children’s area.
One of the event’s organizers, Kary Hauck, was part of the first four festivals when she worked for the city of Marysville.
Hauck said she is looking forward to getting back to the “roots” of the festival for the 20th anniversary.
“Every food vendor will have something peachy in their booth,” Hauck said, referencing a policy that has been reinstated for this year’s event.
Peach-inspired treats range from the sweet (mini peach-glazed donuts, soft-serve ice cream with peaches and graham crackers) to the savory (peach sauce hot-dogs and peach barbecue sauce glazed ribs).
Festival-favorites like the peach tea and lemonade made by Marysville Fire Department and Linda Fire Department will also return.
“Their peach tea – whatever the recipe is, is fantastic,” Hauck said.
There will be performances from bluegrass band OCD, The Ray Allen Band, classic rock band Thorkat and local band Guilty Again with bass player Bruce Buttacavoli.
Buttacavoli, who serves as a Marysville City Council member, will fill in for Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa in a pie-eating contest against Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
While Buttacavoli said peach cobbler is his favorite festival food he also said, “We’ll see how I feel after eating till’ I can’t eat anymore.”
Two decades ago, the idea for the festival grew from customer feedback Jody Sodaro received at her family’s farmstand, Sodaro Orchards.
“Starting from 1999 it means (to them) a gathering of an old downtown-flavor of a peach festival and harvest festival,” Sodaro said. “Just gathering of their family and friends.”
Sodaro will be honored with the inaugural “Golden Peach” award Saturday afternoon in recognition of helping create the largest city-sponsored festival.
“They totally surprised me – made me cry,” Sodaro said of the event organizers who presented her the award last week.
The festival will feature a children’s area sponsored by Playzeum with a carnival and an interactive tent with live monarch butterflies which is new to this year’s festivities.
Hauck said the children’s area was moved down the street to 6th and 7th streets to highlight the downtown businesses.
“We changed the layout to accommodate the brick and mortar businesses that are open 365 days a year in Downtown Marysville,” Hauck said.
The festival will start Friday at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
“Can’t believe it’s been 20 years already,” Sodaro said. “Every year it just seems to get better.”
Marysville
Peach
Festival 2019 schedule
Friday, July 19
4 p.m. – Festival starts.
5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – The Ray Allen Band at the Park Stage (Third and D Streets).
7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. – Book ‘Em Dano Band at the Main Stage (Sixth and D streets).
10 p.m. – Festival concludes for the day.
Saturday, July 20
7 a.m.-11 a.m. – Marysville FFA Peach and Pancake Breakfast at the Silver Dollar Saloon.
8 a.m. – Marysville Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk starts.
10 a.m. – Festival starts.
10 a.m.-noon – Entries for the Tasty Treat Challenge will be accepted.
1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – OCD Band at the Park Stage (Third and D Streets).
1:30 p.m. – Mayor’s pie eating contest.
2 p.m. – Winners of Tasty Treat Challenge and Golden Peach award announced at the Park Stage (Third and D Streets).
2:30 p.m. – Thorkat band at the Main Stage (Sixth and D streets).
5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – The Ray Allen Band at the Park Stage (Third and D Streets)
7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.– Guilty Again at the Main Stage (Sixth and D streets)
10 p.m. – Festival concludes until 2019.