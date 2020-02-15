Drums, song and dance filled the Allyn Scott Youth and Community Center on Saturday as the venue hosted the 15th annual Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow.
The festivities began around noon with the Sacramento based host drummers Southern Brothers providing the beat and singing as the eight Gourd dancers stood in the center of the room dancing and shaking Gourds.
For Gourd dancer Frankie Hoskie, of Hayward, his participation in the Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow represented his fifth time as a Gourd dancer. It was his first time attending the Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow.
“I like it,” Hoskie said. “It’s nice, it’s really nice.”
Hoskie said the Gourd dance is a ceremonial peace dance that also honors veterans and those with health issues that make it difficult to dance.
“We dance for the people that can’t dance,” Hoskie said.
He said the dance is done out of respect for relatives and loved ones.
“It’s just a really good spiritual feeling of happiness, hope, faith and love,” Hoskie said. “To be able to dance for your creator and to also pray as you’re dancing and to be one with that drum.”
At the completion of the Gourd dance all the vendors with booths at the pow wow came forward and presented gifts to the Gourd dancers as a show of gratitude.
Next, dancers and flag bearers lined up for the start of the grand entry. The Spirit Gourd Singers from Fresno, which represented the Northern Plains style, led the dancers as they processed into the middle of the room and began dancing in circles. Leading the way was a youth member holding the golden eagle staff and another person wearing a war bonnet. Children, adolescents and adults made up the group of people colorfully dressed in full regalia.
Tatanka Horse, 14, of Sacramento, was one of those leading the dancers in full regalia for the grand entry.
“The importance of dancing is that it’s unique,” he said. “I love grass dancing because it makes me fell happy. It’s really nice when we can all come together and dance in a circle.”
Kaidence Wilson, 9, and twins Jazelle and Jazmin Duran, 11, were among the children who danced in the grand entry.
“We dance for fun,” Jazmin Duran said. “Some people do it for money but we do it because it’s fun.”
Stoney Dodson was one of the several drummers from the Fresno group that led the grand entry.
“It’s our first time here and we’re bringing back drumming,” he said. “It’s been handed down from generation to generation.”
The grand entry was followed up by inter-tribal dances led by both host drummers that included those in regalia and anyone who wished to participate. The first of these dances was a big circle that moved clock-wise and grew bigger as onlookers joined in.
The dances that followed were done by specific groups. A familiar voice to those who have attended the Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow for some time boomed through the hall, calling out the next dance and informing attendees of the cultural significance of what was on display.
Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk sat, stood and danced behind a long white table in the center of room. He’s been the MC for about 15 years and said the pow wow is meaningful to him because it makes him feel like part of a family.
“It’s a special honor and it’s very busy as you can tell,” Shadowhawk said as he called out over the loud speaker for the next group of dancers to come forward.
Surrounding the center of the room, where the dancing was taking place, vendors were set up selling shirts, blankets and all kinds of jewelry.
Nash Tavewa had a table of handmade wooden flutes, whistles and drums. It was his second time at the Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow. He said his goal is to represent native culture with quality.
“It’s amazing to come join the community here and share,” Tavewa said.
Vendors could be found not just in the main room where the dancing was taking place but also in joining rooms and outside where attendees could enjoy a variety of food options in between dances.
Jamie Snook, of Marysville, has been to many of the local pow wows and brought her 3-year-old daughter, Margaret Azevedo.
“This was her first pow wow when she was about three months old and she’s been coming here ever since,” Snook said. “This is our home pow wow and I’ve been coming for many years.”