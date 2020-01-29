In celebration of the 550th birthday of the founder of the religious faith Sikhism, there will be a special presentation tonight in Marysville.
The Sikh community of Yuba-Sutter, in collaboration with the Yuba Sutter Arts Council is presenting a celebration of the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism.
The free celebration and presentation will be at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street in Marysville, at 5 p.m.
The event will start with Punjabi snacks and refreshments like samosas and chai, and then feature a documentary about the history of Nanak’s life.
“Our goal is to bring awareness,” organizer Tej Maan said. “Sikhs comprise a large population of this area, and we want our neighbors to know who we are. And I think by bringing awareness you eliminate differences.”