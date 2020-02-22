Did you ever wonder who is behind the gong?
The gong, for those who don’t know, is a southeastern Asian percussion instrument that is one of the main focal points of the 140th annual Bok Kai parade that runs through downtown Marysville beginning at 11 a.m. today.
For more than 20 years, Al Wong Jr. has been manning and banging the gong all up and down the parade route to signify the start of the festivities.
Wong said he will again be out there today to kick off the parade.
“I go through the whole route banging the gongs,” said Wong, who estimates he started as the Bok Kai gong master in 1996. “It’s unique and not your typical instrumental gong (like) the one you would find in rock music. It’s a different sounding gong.”
Over the years he has seen a lot transpire with the parade and whole weekend celebration. Wong said he’s seen approximately 40 or more parades run through Marysville – the most significant difference is the crowd size.
“When I was a kid it was wall-to-wall people all the way around,” Wong said. “I remember the (parade) was four-people deep.”
Nowadays, except for perhaps on portions D Street, front row seats are readily available, Wong said. He attributes the crowd decrease to the fact that Bok Kai doesn’t land on the same day each year, because it is roughly 30 days after Chinese New Year.
But what does not change is how Wong approaches each Bok Kai parade – at least for the last 20 years.
He tries to act the same; dress the same; treat his parade participants a similar way each time Bok Kai comes around.
He also looks to be as authentic as possible, all the way down to what he wears.
Wong said he will be in his traditional red or black costume topped by a ponytail and hat with the letter ‘Q,’ draped across it.
“When this parade started in 1880, that’s how people looked,” Wong said. “All the Chinese guys had the ponytail. I’m just trying to do my part to keep this thing going for as long as I can.”
The parade currently has over 70 entries from groups as far away as the Bay Area and Sacramento.