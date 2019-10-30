Preparations are underway for the annual Nagar Kirtan – the Sikh parade and festival – with organizers preparing the main float for the parade and volunteers cooking food to serve to the 10s of thousands of people expected to attend.
This year, the main float in Sunday’s parade will receive a total redesign, said volunteer Harpaul Bains.
“We want to go above and beyond,” Bains said. “This is a very special year for us.”
This year is the 40th anniversary of the first parade and the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Sikh Temple on Tiera Buena Road, Yuba City. The three-day festival celebrates Sikh culture and culminates with a parade on Sunday.
The Sikh holy scripture is placed on the main float for the parade.
“We did a lot more custom work on it to bring back the original shine from when the first float was built,” said volunteer Aman Bains.
The 40-foot-long, 15-foot-tall float will make its way through the streets on Sunday covered in 20,000 dollars worth of flowers. Aman Bains said they have been working with a Yuba City florist to coordinate the colors of the flowers to match the float.
She said the float has been decorated with symbolic colors like cobalt blue and gold, as well as pink for a pop of color.
“We wallpapered the whole float again and got some fabrics flown in from India,” Aman Bains said.
Aman and brother Harpaul said this year’s parade preparations have been largely organized by the younger generation.
“We’ve been watching our elders do this for years,” Harpaul Bains said.
Just as float preparations have been going on for weeks, so have food preparations for the festival.
Volunteers at the temple have been working to cook and prepare around 15 to 18 dishes – all free and vegetarian – which will be offered this weekend
“Everything’s going very well, at full force,” said food organizer Partap Singh.
The food prepared is part of langar, which is a Sikh term for the community kitchen which serves free meals at the Sikh temple.
Singh and about 50 volunteers are working to prepare thousands of pounds of food like samosas, saag–a spinach gravy and burritos.
“Around 20,000 to 25,000 samosas will be prepared,” said volunteer Kuldip Singh Sihota.
Karm Bains, a board member with the Sikh Temple, said there will also be snacks offered like chips, mixed nuts, granola, french fries, yogurt, fresh fruit, Indian sweets as well as sodas, water, juices, tea and coffee.
The Sikh Temple of Yuba City is located at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.