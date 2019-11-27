Here’s a rundown of the community meals and special events that the Appeal was made aware of. (If you have special events coming up through the rest of the holiday season, email details to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com).
Meals
– The Yuba/Sutter Corps of the Salvation Army is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today at 401 Del Norte Ave. in Yuba City.
Major Julius Murphy said the event is open to anyone in the community. Volunteers began cooking around 8:30 a.m. this morning and will prepare approximately 300 meals. Murphy said turkeys were donated by United Way and state Sen. Jim Nielsen’s office.
People who stop at Salvation Army this morning for a meal will also be able to take a to-go meal on their way out. To-go bags will only be available to those who eat a meal.
“We’re serving dinner at lunch,” Murphy said. “Some people want to eat dinner at supper.”
– The Twin Cities Rescue Mission will have a Thanksgiving service and meal from noon-3 p.m. today at the mission located at 940 14th St., Marysville.
– A free Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by Marysville Elks Lodge, is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at 920 D St., Marysville. The Elks partners with the Kiwanis Club and California Water Service for the annual free meal. For more information, call 645-8652 or 742-1212.
– A Hand Up, the association that provides meals and temporary shelter to the hungry and homeless in Colusa, will host a full Thanksgiving lunch today from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fourth and Jay streets in Colusa, at the First Presbyterian Church. The meal is for anyone who is alone, does not want to cook or would enjoy some lively conversation over a great meal. For more information, call Robin Raunch at 530-635-1060.
Misc. Events
– The Moose Lodge of Yuba City will host a Thanksgiving dinner for their members and their friends and family for $5 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave. Food options will be turkey, potatoes, gravy, rolls and more. For more information call 671-0204.
– The River’s Edge Pub will host a free dinner at 3 p.m. and a broomstick pool tournament at 6 p.m. Entry for the tournament is $5. It will be at 1 East 12th St., Marysville for ages 21-plus. For more information call 743-5862.
– Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host a free live show for ages 21-plus. “Thanksgiving Vietnamese Show,” will featuring lam Trường, Thiên Kim Trịnh lam, Băng Tâm, Duy Trường, Kỳ Phương Uyên, Linda Trang Dài & Tommy Ngô,MC Hùng Lê Hùng, and Brothers Band. Tickets are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call Leann Nguyen, senior Asian executive host at 790-5239.
Closures
– Most local, state and federal offices, many businesses and financial institutions are closed today.
– The Appeal offices are closed. The Thursday and Friday editions are produced earlier than normal, but will be delivered at normal times.