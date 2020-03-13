The case of a Linda man charged with the murder of a Sacramento man last November will proceed, after a judge found probable cause at a preliminary hearing Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.
Moe Nanlap, 23, is charged with first degree premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, two counts of owning a firearm as a former felon, and 42 special allegations and sentence enhancements related to the charges.
He is charged with murdering Curtis Hicks, 42, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2019, as well as allegedly shooting another victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two witnesses testified at the hearing in front of Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter. Nanlap’s attorney did not call any witnesses to testify in court.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello questioned the first witness, who was the wife of the murder victim (Curtis Hicks), and mother of the woman who was in a relationship with Nanlap.
The witness answered questions about her and her husband’s relationship with Nanlap, which she described as cordial. She then described the events leading up to the shooting.
The witness said she, her husband, friend, and her two other children arrived at her daughter’s house to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her daughter, Nanlap and their three shared children.
She said that later in the evening, she was in one of the bedrooms in the house, with her husband and daughter in the other room, when they all heard Nanlap walk down the hallway and cock a gun, in the direction of her husband (Hicks).
She said the three of them responded to Nanlap asking him what he was doing, and why he cocked a gun at Hicks.
“I don’t even know why, I still don’t know why (he cocked the gun),” the witness said.
Sorbello presented evidence to the court in the form of a diagram depicting the floor plan of the house, and asked the witness to circle where Nanlap was standing when he cocked the gun.
The witness started to cry as she identified Nanlap’s location, prompting Judge Wirtschafter to ask her if she needed a break; she replied that she would like to go on.
She testified that after hearing Nanlap cock a gun – she, her husband and daughter exited their rooms and entered the kitchen with Nanlap, who was standing at the sink facing them.
She said her husband told Nanlap he was going to have to shoot him, and then she stepped in front of her husband and said, “you’re going to have to shoot me too.”
After she and her husband said that, she said Nanlap paused for a moment, then retrieved two guns from his pockets and shot them both. She said she was shot under her left breast and her husband was shot and fell to the floor.
The witness testified that after the shooting, Nanlap fled the residence through a door off of the kitchen. She said she briefly exited the residence after the shooting before returning to lay down next to her husband before the paramedics arrived.
She said she was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.
Nanlap’s attorney cross-examined the witness, working to establish that the witness and her family had a tense relationship with Nanlap.
When asked if her husband was blocking Nanlap’s ability to exit the kitchen the night of the shooting, she replied that there was a door behind him, which he could’ve used to exit with at any time.
Nanlap’s attorney also asked about an incident between the witness and Nanlap, in which she chased him with a baseball bat. The witness said that the incident occurred because Nanlap had been physically abusing her daughter.
Sorbello followed up the defense’s questions by asking her when the baseball bat incident occurred, which she said was years prior to the shooting. She said that since the incident, everything had returned to normal between all of the involved parties.
The second witness called to testify was Nanlap’s longtime girlfriend, who’s stepfather was allegedly shot and killed by Nanlap.
She testified that Nanlap was cooking for Thanksgiving the day of the shooting, and said it was a normal day with her visiting relatives. She said she was aware that Nanlap possessed a firearm but said she didn’t see the gun until he pulled it out, and she asked him what he was doing.
“I told him ‘what are you doing, are you serious, these are my parents,’” she said.
The defense cross-examined her, asking if her stepfather and Nanlap had exchanged words prior to the shooting. She said the two had had a difference of opinion but that it was resolved and everything had been fine.
After witness questioning concluded, Wirtschafter found there was probable cause to continue with the case, and said Nanlap will be held to answer on all counts.
Nanlap is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on the information on April 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.