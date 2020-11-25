To put it simply, Montna Farms president and CEO Nicole Montna Van Vleck said 2020 has been unlike any other.
Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic, there is still a lot to be thankful for this holiday.
“I am most thankful for the frontline workers in our health and emergency care systems,” Van Vleck said. “Their service is invaluable. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
As parents with children in school, one of the biggest challenges of the ongoing pandemic has been with online learning.
“I think online learning has been one of the biggest negative impacts to our family and all families, especially those with young children and those who don’t have adequate access to the internet,” she said. “We checked in with our employees to assist with those who didn’t have adequate internet access due to our rural location.”
Van Vleck said she is very thankful that agriculture and the food system were defined as essential and that those sectors were able to continue working during the shutdown. Because of that, employees who have worked at Montna Farms for decades were able to continue raising and processing food for others during the pandemic, while also providing for their families.
“We work with many restaurants and other companies that are currently struggling due to lack of business. We try to find ways to support these local businesses and the families of their employees during this difficult time,” she said.
Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday. Her family has been hosting holiday festivities for extended family for 26 years, so not being able to do that this year will be different. She looks forward to the day she can hug family and friends again in 2021.
“It will be very strange not to be able to get together in person this year, but it is worth it if our family can stay safe and healthy, as we plan on hosting Thanksgiving for many years to come,” Van Vleck said.