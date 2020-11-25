As a retired U.S. Air Force captain, Tom Walther has traveled all over during his 24 years of service, but said he made the decision to retire in the Yuba-Sutter area because of the people here.
“I have never seen such a giving and caring community,” said Walther.
Once retired from the military, Walther was the chief operating officer of the Marysville Medical Clinic/Sutter North Medical Foundation for 16 years. He retired for a stint in 2007 but “got bored” and went back to work as the CEO of Peach Tree Health for three years before officially retiring.
During his years in the community, Walther has been involved in several local community organizations, including the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.
“(I also) spent 25 years on the United Way board and was a two-time president, 31 years in the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club and two-time president, 20 years in the Beale Military Liaison Committee and five-year board member, 30 years in the Military Officers Association, five-time president of the local Chapter, and four years on the board of the California Military Officers Association,” said Walther.
His wife Robin has also been very active in the community, acting as a United Way ambassador and volunteer for the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
So why does Walther do it all? He said he learned it all from his father.
“He was a very bright, successful, but, most of all, a humble man, and passed that on to his seven children,” said Walther.
As we near the end of this turbulent year, Walther said he can see how the bad in the world can lead to good.
“I believe the bad in life can be seen as the horrible divisiveness we see daily, the drug problems, and the homeless situation,” said Walther.
On the up side, Walther said it is great to live in a community that has stepped up to deal with these issues with organizations including 14 Forward, Habitat for Humanity, SoYouCan, the Salvation Army, the Yuba Sutter COVID task force and the United Way.
“Our service clubs are absolutely awesome!” said Walther. “Despite a significant loss of revenue from not being able to host fundraising projects, they continue to assist in every way possible. If you ever need something, just ask.”
On this day of thanks, Walther said he is especially glad to have great family and friends, the strong military “that protects our country and preserves our peace” and for the local politicians, who, Walther said, usually make sound decisions and provide the safety and guidance that we need to thrive.
“Finally, our strong and dedicated community that provides support to those less fortunate!” said Walther.