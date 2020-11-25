Bill Simmons will retire from the Marysville City Council next month, concluding a career in public service that spanned nearly 40 years.
Simmons and his wife, Sandy, moved to the area when Simmons was stationed at Beale Air Force – the last base he was stationed at during 24 years in the Air Force. Ever since retiring from the Air Force in 1977 Simmons has called Marysville home.
The 84-year-old joined the Air Force at 17 and had aspirations of public service from an earlier age.
“Even as a kid I always had a longing to want to be a congressman,” Simmons said. “It was just something I wanted to do … I developed a desire and an appetite for politics.”
Simmons was first elected to the City Council in 1986 but had to resign shortly after due to a conflict of interest from a job he took in the county. He served two terms as a Yuba County supervisor for the district that Marysville was a part of.
In 2014, he was appointed to the city council to finish the term of a council member and was elected in 2016 and is about to finish out that four-year term.
He learned that, as a county supervisor, he had to represent both the best interests of the county and the city of Marysville.
“You’re wearing two hats,” Simmons said. “That makes that position unique.”
His favorite memories are of the friendships he developed in the area and the difference he was able to make in the political arena and in his professional life.
He worked as director of the Yuba County Job Development and Training Department and was later the director of the Yuba County Office of Education’s Center for Employment and Training.
“I had a tremendous opportunity to help people with their lives,” Simmons said.
Simmons said the biggest lesson he’s learned in politics is that his bosses are the citizens of the district he represented or the citizens of Marysville. Any action or vote should be made with them in mind.
“I’ll always be grateful to them for supporting my political career,” Simmons said. “… Just remember who brought you to the dance.”
Simmons is most thankful for something that happened in December, 66 years ago – that’s when he met Sandy. Next month will make it 64 years of marriage.
“She’s just a true partner, the love of my life,” Simmons said. “It was hard being a military wife … It wasn’t fun for her for me being in politics.”
In addition, Simmons said he is thankful for his health and his children and granddaughter.
“They’re the love of our lives,” Simmons said.