Yuba College baseball coach Jason Hampton hasn’t been doing a lot of traditional baseball managing the past year.
In fact, he said, he has only seen his players a handful of times since the COVID-19 pandemic struck back in March.
“March 15, 2020, was the last time we the (2019-20) group were together,” Hampton said. “We were 19 games into the (season) when it was shut down.”
Since then, Hampton said he has had freshmen quit because of the unknown of the coronavirus pandemic and sophomores move on.
“The guys on the fence, ability-wise, it gives them an easy out to start the realization process of ‘Hey I just want to finish school and start working,’” Hampton said.
With 2020 almost complete and the pandemic nowhere near over, Hampton reflects on how he’s going to move forward with the Yuba College baseball program.
One thing is for certain: Hampton is not going anywhere.
“I’m in it for the long haul,” he said. “We have a big class coming in and it’s important for us to keep our talent local.”
With the pandemic forcing a recruiting conundrum at every level, Hampton said he is going to have big teams for the next couple years.
He’s also going to have older players as well, because the COVID freshmen – the ones who don’t lose a year of eligibility – will be back competing against the next recruiting class.
“It creates a log jam everywhere,” Hampton said.
Another issue brought on by the pandemic, Hampton said, is the new way of locating fresh talent.
“We can’t go to a game, there’s no kids on campus, we can’t watch a kid in the cages,” Hampton said. “All you can do is text and email. It’s making it harder to identify kids.”
Hampton said baseball recruiting in many ways is an old school phenomenon – and the pandemic has taken that away for now.
“I still want to watch the kids play and practice,” Hampton said. “How he moves and handles himself in the dugout … There’s a lot we’re missing out on.”
As for the 2021 spring season set to begin under the California Community College Athletic Association contingency plan in April, Hampton said there’s a lot that still needs to be worked out.
“We’re in a wait-and-see mode and I am trying to stay optimistic and connected with the players,” he said. “For a lot of the guys this is their livelihood.”