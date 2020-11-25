Tawny Dotson was stationed at Beale Air Force Base from 2002-2004. Earlier this year, she returned to the Yuba-Sutter area as Yuba College president.
“I am glad to see the things I enjoyed most about living here are much the same: warm weather, warm hearts and many opportunities to make a difference in each other’s lives,” Dotson said. “I continue to see our community come together to support those in need and make a difference every day.”
With the ongoing pandemic, she said Yuba and Sutter counties will need to support the local business community and their neighbors as they recover.
“Yuba College will play an active role in moving economic development forward by partnering to create the workforce necessary for economic recovery and growth,” Dotson said. “As we embark on a strategic planning process and an educational master plan, we will pay close attention to the industries that sustain our service district.”
She said, while the pandemic has taken from many people, it has also given the opportunity and space via distance learning to safely get on or continue an educational journey.
“I certainly hope that members of our community will reach out for the support they need to build a foundation for what their life will be like post-pandemic,” Dotson said.
She said the college offers short-term certificate and long-term degree programs to help those who have lost their jobs to gain or regain skills and seek new employment.
There are also opportunities for high school students to take college courses at Yuba College.
“I am so thankful for the faculty and staff at Yuba College who have spent nearly nine months responding to the impacts of the pandemic and making sure our doors remained open,” Dotson said. “Our faculty transitioned nearly 600 courses to distance learning, were innovative and imaginative in engaging students in their classes and driven in making sure that students did not have to stop their journey … when the pandemic tried to stop our work, Yuba College’s faculty and staff said ‘no way.’ Our students and our community need us, and our employees made the work happen.”
She said this year has been challenging for everyone.
“No one has weathered this storm of a pandemic, racial unrest and an incredibly divisive election cycle without impact,” Dotson said. “What I hope for the world is that 2021 will bring reconciliation, a revision to our actions and peace. We need to change as a nation and remember the gift of kindness can go a very long way...
“I am grateful for my health and my family’s health. I am grateful that being in Yuba-Sutter has allowed me to reconnect with friends and make new ones. I am grateful that I wake up everyday with the best job in the world at Yuba College with the best people I could imagine – they make me proud.”