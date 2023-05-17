The Wheatland Lions Club is ready to host its 99th annual Pet Parade on Saturday morning in Wheatland, organizers said.
Slated to start at 9:30 a.m., the starting point and staging area for the parade will be at 112 Main St., which is directly across from the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Wheatland School District Main Office, according to the club.
There is no need to register for the parade and everyone of any age can take part – with or without a pet. The club said all participants will receive a “Participant” ribbon. While there is no need to register, anyone wanting to have a child announced will need to “bring a 3x5 card with the participant’s first name, age and name of pet, if any, and hand it to announcer Martha ‘Muffi’ Waltz when you pass by her on Front Street,” organizers said. If a person does not have a 3x5 card, then one will be provided Saturday morning.
For more information, contact Cynthia Freeman at 530-933-3532 or Holly Welch at 530-632-7778.