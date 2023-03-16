St. Baldrick.jpg

Mario Johnson, 22, left, David Baggett, 62, and Brian Baggett, 23, get their heads shaved by Tanya Taylor, left, Stephanie Tuttle and Heidi Gustafson during a St. Baldrick's Foundation event on March 14, 2015, at The Happy Viking in Yuba City.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Just a day late of St. Patrick's Day, The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery in Yuba City will again be hosting its annual St. Baldrick's event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.  

This head-shaving fundraiser is a program sponsored by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated toward raising money for childhood cancer research. The name itself comes from a combination of St. Patrick's Day and "bald.”

