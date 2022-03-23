Continuing the trend of a return to normalcy, the Sutter County Spelling Bee was back Wednesday at Boyd Hall on the Feather River Academy campus in Yuba City after its last champion was crowned in March 2020.
On Wednesday, 48 students from 24 different schools in Sutter County took part in the 2022 Sutter County Spelling Bee that included kids from fourth grade up to sixth grade. Prior to the start of the competition, Kristi Johnson, senior director for Educational Services at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, presented students with the rules and procedures for the contest.
While traditionally spelling bees have a student stand at a microphone or podium to spell any given word, state rule changes have instituted what is called a “Silent Spelling Bee,” Kyla Kirby, with Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, said.
“Instead of getting up at a podium to say and spell a word, kids are instructed to spell their words on a whiteboard and stay in their seats for judges to come around and check,” Kirby said. “We modeled our spelling bee after the state in order to prepare them for state. We tweaked ours a little bit with providing cards saying ‘Thanks for Bee-ing here’ that we would place on a student’s whiteboard if they got the word wrong.”
The first 15 words that the students would have the opportunity to to spell were given to them to study ahead of time. After that, Johnson said the words came from a “variety of sources.”
She said if everyone had gotten a word wrong, then everyone would get a new word to spell. The students had 20 seconds to spell any given word while each sat at a numbered desk with a white board or “shield” obstructing the view of other competitors. As a word was read aloud, the students had to use that 20 seconds to spell out the word on a dry erase board and then place that board to the right of their shield. Any student who spelled the word incorrectly, had a card placed on their whiteboard.
The first word that students were tasked with spelling was “physique.” Certainly a difficult word for many, even those far removed from their days at school, the vast majority of competitors were eliminated for spelling it incorrectly. In total, out of the 48 students who started, only 18 remained after that first word.
As the amount of students competing continued to dwindle down, four students were able to make it past the first 15 words and into the second round. The first word of the second round, “aerosol,” left three kids in the competition. A few words later, a winner was crowned with the spelling of “jambalaya.”
The winner, sixth-grader Mia Magallon of Butte Vista Elementary School, said she had never heard of the word before and basically just made an educated guess as to how it was spelled.
“Jambalaya was the only thing I was just like, ‘What?’ I’ve never even heard of it until that moment,” Magallon said. “... I just sort of seemed to sound it out. When I heard the ending that sounded like an ‘i,’ I just thought it wouldn’t make sense to put the ‘i’ before the ‘y.’ So, I put an ‘a’ there instead. And what do you know, it was right.”
Overall, Magallon said she was only a little nervous going into the competition. Prior to taking part in Wednesday’s spelling contest, she said she studied the dictionary and had studied the words given prior to the bee.
Magallon said her favorite subject is math and, as of now, she intends on pursuing a career in the medical field.
The next stop for Magallon is to compete at the State Spelling Bee on May 14 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.
“I think I’ll do good,” she said when asked how she thought she would do.
The second place winner for the 2022 Sutter County Spelling Bee was Veer Bihala, a sixth-grade student at Franklin Elementary. Taking third was Alysha Sharma, a sixth-grade student at Butte Vista Elementary.
“We are so proud of all of the students who participated in our spelling bee,” Kirby said. “They all worked incredibly hard to get there, to us they are all winners. And we’re so excited and rooting for Mia who is continuing on to the state spelling bee in San Joaquin County.”