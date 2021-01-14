Last year, Black Lives Matter marches took place all across the country, including in Yuba-Sutter.
Megan Anderson, who organized two local marches during the summer, said the day before the first march, she was talking about it with her husband, asking if they should march.
At first, they decided not to.
But, the next day, Anderson and her cousin Brenda Garcia decided they wanted to march.
“(She) came over with her daughter and said 'we need to march and we feel you need to lead it,'” Anderson said.
So that day, they started posting about it on Facebook, giving just a few hours' notice and word spread.
Anderson said Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs had also reached out to her and even marched with the group.
“It kind of snowballed from there and the community reached out and different members have been part of this every step of the way,” Anderson said. “Of course there's been negative feedback … But the positivity and community support has been amazing and I can't complain about it, I'm just grateful.”
Another march took place not too long after the initial march – with local law enforcement agencies and many others taking part in the effort.
“(The movement) is a cry for recognition, this is a cry for understanding,” Anderson said. “... Stop thinking one experience is a blanket experience. We're not all having the same American experience, we're not all being reacted to in the same fashion.”
Reflecting on the marches half a year later, she said through the marches, she learned a lot about the community as well as herself.
“I learned that there are a lot more people in this area that are open to the idea of change than I thought; I learned that there are more people with hearts of compassion and hearts of understanding than (not),” Anderson said. “... Just the different support we've gained at this time and people who are sincerely wanting to be part of the change – my desire is to inspire, so if I inspire anyone to think differently, I am doing what I was purposed (to).”
She said the movement continues to be important.
“The Black Lives Matter movement is a movement towards humanity and getting this right,” Anderson said.
After George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer – which sparked nationwide demonstrations – Anderson said her 14-year-old son was getting ready to ride his bike to the store and she found herself preparing – with anxiety – her son to go to the store.
“As a Black woman in America, this is not new for us,” Anderson said. “The way we think and we have to prepare our children for going out into the world, it's our life.”
She said the movement brought extra attention to Juneteenth last year – which marks the day in 1865 when those who were enslaved learned they had been freed in the United States.
“Juneteenth is a significant time for us,” Anderson said. “That's our independence day and more people (were) celebrating it last year because of the momentum of the movements.”
She said that spirit could take over as far as Martin Luther King Jr. Day – which is observed on the third Monday in January each year – but with so much going on right now, like the presidential inauguration and COVID-19, it might be more of an individual celebration.
“Martin Luther King this year is absolutely significant, he lost his life using his voice,” Anderson said.
What now?
Anderson and Tonya Mack, who grew up in the Yuba-Sutter area and works for the Yuba Community College District as the director of grant research, recently started The Village Yuba-Sutter.
“The Village is the next step for what we're doing in our area,” Anderson said. “... What we're doing now is more than marching, it's the background work and trying to get tangible changes.”
Mack and Anderson connected after the first march and Mack participated in the second.
Mack, who now lives in Natomas, has been a consultant for more than 30 years – she has experience with investing in nonprofits, grant writing, nonprofit board development, community connecting and more.
“I think that the light that clicked inside Megan plus the experience and what I bring, we just fit and I was so excited that she had this desire to stand up, to speak up, to do something,” Mack said.
Anderson said The Village Yuba-Sutter is meant to be a resource – particularly for people of color and underserved populations.
Mack said The Village Yuba-Sutter has conducted some community conversations, has provided some resources for those in need and is making connections with local agencies.
They are also currently working on getting a local space.
Mack said some of the things they want to do include pushing resources for businesses owned by people of color, connecting young people with opportunities, being connectors for local government and the business community and having allies around diversity, equity and inclusion and more.
“We can provide that resource for DEI training and curriculum,” Mack said.
Mack said, growing up in the area, racism was prevalent.
“Being a minority was difficult, there was a lot of racism; it was hard and you really had to be grounded in who you are,” Mack said.
She said growing up with that was a struggle and after leaving, she had to figure out how to come back and figure out how to bring hope to another generation of young people of color.
“We have an opportunity to capture that hope that we feel and channel that into (something) powerful and purposeful so that all young people growing up can see each other, value each other and how to truly be a community … I want that for every young person, not just the people of color, but for everyone,” Mack said. “... We need our systems and our policies to reflect the diversity of our beautiful community. We really want to be the bridge to make that happen.”
For more information about The Village Yuba-Sutter and to find conversations centering on the needs of Black, Indigenous and/or people of color who live and work in the Yuba-Sutter community, visit The Village Yuba Sutter Facebook page.