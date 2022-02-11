In 2017, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance essentially banning commercial cannabis activities within the unincorporated areas of Yuba County.
The ordinance prohibited commercial activities, including cultivation, possession, manufacturing, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, packaging, labeling, transportation, delivery or sale of cannabis or cannabis products, as well as any other activities involving cannabis that are not considered for personal use.
Supervisors Andy Vasquez, Gary Bradford and Randy Fletcher voted to adopt the ordinance.
Fast forward to present day and those actions have resulted, at least in the eyes of many foothills residents, to a suspected Latin American or other kind of cartel presence in the foothills seeking to take advantage of the loss of potential legal marijuana growers. This followed the typical pattern associated with prohibition of any kind. Ban something and people will find a way, most likely an illegal way.
Because of ordinances such as the one passed in 2017, the county, at least according to one source, is in a sense encouraging illegal grows that contribute next to nothing for county tax collection and people who would have otherwise been productive, tax-paying citizens of the county.
Instead, what supervisors have done, whether they intended to or not, is welcome in illegal growers and shut out hard-working people who want to make a better life for themselves in this remote region of Yuba County.
“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. Not only have people here been growing cannabis for decades, but Yuba County invited cannabis growers to come here and invest in the county by issuing a cultivation ordinance in 2012,” said a person who lives in the foothills who asked to remain anonymous because they live between what they say are two illegal marijuana farms operated by suspected cartel members. “It was by no means perfect, and it needed to be completely overhauled. Instead, the county pulled the rug out from those people, who mostly moved here so that they could grow in compliance with local regulations and eventually be part of the legal industry that was on the horizon, by passing the outdoor cultivation ban in 2015.”
Because of these ordinances and a refusal to accept legal grow operations that would have heavily contributed to the Yuba County economy, many legitimate growers have fled to other Northern California counties that are more open to what is a legal recreational drug and crop in California thanks to the 2016 passage of Proposition 64, which allowed for adult recreational use within the state.
“Since then, the people who had ambitions to be part of a legal system moved to friendlier counties, and the people who bought those properties are those who have ambitions of being Scarface,” the foothills resident said in reference to the character in the 1983 movie starring Al Pacino. “If the county doesn’t reassess this strategy, it will continue to get worse, and as unmanageable as it seems to be now, those of us who want to live in safe, friendly communities will have no option but to leave. Guess who will replace us? There is no feasible option but to allow people to set up legitimate cannabis businesses that contribute to the prosperity and to the fabric of the county.
“There’s no amount of enforcement that is going to fix this, it’s just a never ending game of whack-a-mole, and the already strapped county will continue to be stretched beyond any hope of controlling the problem. We can’t stick our heads in the sand, we have to invite respectful, law abiding citizens to help contribute to the county’s ability to right this situation. This can be done through a combination of zoning and other ordinances, and fund strict regulation and enforcement.”
This one resident’s concerns grew after one morning last spring when they were standing outside their home deep in the heart of the foothills and heard machine gun fire taking place on multiple properties. Similar stories were shared with the Appeal during a recent trip to the foothills by several residents who have lived in the area for many years. They all spoke of occasionally hearing machine gun fire. Something many described as a warning for area residents to stay away and leave suspected cartels and their illegal operations alone.
The resident who heard these gunshots on that spring morning said they decided to list their property at a significantly overpriced rate to see if their suspicions about cartel activity in the foothills were true.
“I talked to a realtor and she told me what she thought it was worth. I wanted to put out a stupid, ridiculous price,” the resident said.
Because of the realtor’s reluctance to list the property at an otherwise unethical price, the resident decided to list the property themselves at double the value.
“I was overwhelmed with how many calls I got,” the resident said. “Realtors calling with all cash customers. I was getting on average about five motivated calls a day.”
After receiving an avalanche of calls once the inflated price was listed, the resident decided to change their listing.
“After I said no illegal cannabis allowed, there were no more inquiries,” the resident said. “Then I lowered the price and nothing.”
The foothills resident said because these are suspected illegal growers, surrounding properties are now home to what they called squatters who held no vested interest in the community and were basically only there to help suspected cartels with their illegal operations.
“There are no houses or whatever, squatting, and they change out from time to time and a new crew will come in, four or five or six people,” the resident said. “Some Latin American individuals who seemed to speak no English were seen very often. There’s not really any phone service out here so everyone goes up to this hill and you can see everyone who is living off the grid there. People are very disrespectful. It’s just people that have no respect for the area. All they are there for is to extract money and leave. They’re all gone for the winter now. Occasionally you’ll see someone dressed flashier than would be expected living in a tent. Think of it as the cannabis version of ‘Breaking Bad.’”
The resident shared with the Appeal images of the illegal grow operations taking place on the properties surrounding their residence. The Appeal also was able to see a massive pile of garbage that was left on the land as a result of the possible squatters who were living on the property.
Besides increased traffic and the occasional machine gun fire display, the resident also was concerned with the amount of water these suspected illegal operations were using, an area of worry other residents of the foothills also shared with the Appeal. The resident the Appeal spoke to pointed to an example of a creek that flows through their property.
“In summer it will get low (the creek), but never stop. This year it went dry. Another (person) believes they are cartel and pumping water out of the creek,” the resident said. “I called fish and game and they did nothing about it. During spring, summer and fall, you might see every week probably two water trucks a day and they destroy the road.”
During its Nov. 17, 2017, meeting in which the ordinance outlawing commercial cannabis activities within the unincorporated areas of Yuba County was passed, District Five Supervisor Fletcher said legal grow operations would have a negative impact on the environment and water in the area.
“The problem is the public doesn’t know it,” Fletcher said at the time. “Damage to water quality is an ongoing issue.”
The destruction of roads and potential loss of precious foothills resources such as water as an indirect result of the supervisors’ decisions, points to another reason the county is losing opportunities for money and safety by continuing to have in place ordinances that discourage legal marijuana grow operations, the resident suggested.
“If the county doesn’t very quickly alter course, course correct, they will realize they have created a bigger problem with no remedy to do anything about it,” the resident said. “This is not just a problem in Yuba County, it’s a problem all over the state. There’s not a lot of opportunity in the county. People are going to grow, even if they’re only making a minimal amount.”
The resident pointed to what they said was a lack of enforcement and the ordinances as contributing to what they called the “literal definition of a slippery slope situation.”
“I called the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office about the gunfire. The guys are still there, so as best as I can tell there was no action,” the resident claimed. “I stayed pretty quiet about it all until about a month ago and I saw the property and what they were doing about it and it pissed me off. It’s either I move and sell my properties to probably worse people, or I do what I can to make a positive change in the community.”
The resident stressed that the county was missing out on a prime opportunity to bring in tax dollars and people into the community who would care about it and be productive citizens.
“To me the only thing that makes sense is building a better community based on good neighbors … the county doesn’t have a lot of other prospects that think Yuba County is a good place to be,” the resident said. “This cannabis (sector) has good people in the industry. If we could put together an ordinance that attracts people who are willing and have a desire to be on the same team, instead of extracting, that needs to happen. That means a zoning ordinance, cultivation ordinance. It will allow the county to get more money to enforce rules and provide other services. It’s harder right now because people are feeling squeezed by the state.”
What the resident was suggesting is that because of ordinances put in by the county and other restrictions put in place by state regulations, the black market was thriving.
“The black market is depressing the market,” the resident said. “Putting legitimate people out of business. If other counties don’t get their head out of the sand, it’s going to kill legitimate business … Yuba County needs to come up with a better way of doing this. Take ideas from places where it’s working and add to it.”
The resident said if things don’t change, then they would have no choice but to leave their property in the foothills and perhaps as a result, invite what could be another potential illegal grow operation.
“If they don’t take action, I’m not going to stay here,” the resident said. “I’ll sell and then they’re going to have more problems. … Bottom line, if the county doesn’t change course … it’s going to destroy the quality of life in this county.”
‘A problemfor many years’
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson confirmed that there is a cartel and illegal grow presence in the foothills. He said it’s an issue the county has dealt with for several years.
“The problem of illegal marijuana growing in Yuba County has been a problem for many years and we get little help from the State to combat the issue,” Anderson said in an emailed statement to the Appeal. “While it is of little consolation, the problem that we see here is mirrored by most of our counterparts in the North State. The rural setting, limited LE (law enforcement) resources, cheap land prices, weather and good soil all play a role in my opinion.”
Anderson said these illegal grow operations have always been a major concern with what he called “Drug Trafficking Organizations” setting up illegal grows in areas such as national forests and privately owned and state lands. He said legislation passed by the state has exacerbated the issue.
To fight the never-ending issue, Anderson said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department has a Marijuana Eradication Team, made up of deputies and reserves who are part of the team as an “ancillary duty which is performed on OT on a voluntary basis.”
He said even though staffing numbers are improving, the department is still unable to have a full-time Marijuana Eradication Team.
“Annually we try to focus on illegal grows but are limited by resources, time and money,” Anderson said. “The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office receives annual grant funding ($70,000 in 2022) from the Federal Government and we utilize those funds to focus on illegal grows, using the money for overtime and expenses incurred during the investigative and eradication phases. The intent of the grant is very specific and can only be utilized to investigate and eradicate illegally grown marijuana.”
Anderson said the department eradicated more than 29,000 plants from illegal grows in 2020, many he said were part of “Drug Trafficking Organizations.” He said in the past the department has been able to partner with other Northern California sheriff’s departments to try and eradicate illegal operations. They include departments in Siskiyou, Trinity and Calaveras counties.
“Each County prepared search warrants and we each spent several days in each jurisdiction serving the warrants and eradicating illegal marijuana,” Anderson said.
In his statement, Anderson was able to provide some statistics about these illegal operations and the law enforcement response for 2020 and 2021. They include the following seizures and cases:
– 2020: 29,340 plants, 1,705 pounds processed, 24 cited, one butane honey oil, two firearms, one stolen vehicle, and $38,900 in U.S. currency. 2020 cases included five cartel Drug Trafficking Organizations sites and 20 Asian organized crime cases.
– 2021: 13,109 plants, 926 pounds processed, 24 firearms and $464,450. 2021 cases included three cartel Drug Trafficking Organizations sites and seven Asian organized crime locations.
Anderson said 2021 eradication numbers were down in part due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing levels within the department.
“We are preparing to launch our 2022 campaign against illegal grows and the hope is that we can get back to record levels of eradication,” he said.
Along with extreme environmental damage that can occur with these illegal operations, Anderson said there are other significant ripple effects that occur because of their presence. He stressed these impacts are not often realized by what many may see as a wasteful use of funds, including other forms of crime that may result because of a cartel presence in the county.
“Cartels and DTOs (Drug Trafficking Organizations) finance other illegal operations in the U.S. with the proceeds from their illegal grows. The DTOs finance their heroin, methamphetamine, human trafficking and prostitution operations with proceeds from illegally grown marijuana,” Anderson said. “They come to Yuba County and other rural California Counties because local law enforcement is strapped for resources and money and the property can be had at a much more affordable cost.”
Anderson said it was difficult to track ties to organized crime during investigations because many of the workers used in the operations are low-level employees that may not be aware of the organization they are working for.
“They are simply hired to care for the plants. In the past years, with the help of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration we were able to track several indoor growing operations to Chinese Drug Traffickers from Yuba County, to the Bay Area,” Anderson said. “The initial investigation led to the seizure of several thousand plants being grown in houses in the Edgewater area and Sacramento County. The homes in Edgewater were newly constructed and were bought with the intent to grow illegal marijuana.”
Mirroring the environmental concerns brought up by residents in the foothills, Anderson said the damage can be profound.
“Other issues that have been prevalent in the many illegal grows have been environmental damage, water theft, runoff issues and illegal and unpermitted structures. At many of the sites encountered we have found major impact on the land via clear cutting, trash dumping and dumping of chemicals into areas that lead to some of our major waterways,” Anderson said. “The theft of water from our water districts, rivers and ponds is not uncommon either. Based on the aforementioned issues it is not uncommon for investigators to focus on the theft and environmental issues, especially since those violations often carry more penalty then [sic] the actual growing of illegal marijuana.”
Anderson said he encouraged anyone who knows of a suspected illegal marijuana grow operation to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. He said complaints are typically received through code enforcement, the dispatch center or an anonymous tip line.
“We will continue to focus on the largest illegal grows and those that we are aware of,” Anderson said. “We rely heavily on aerial reconnaissance as well as from tips and reports of suspected illegal grows. The CA Air National Guard is a great asset and their help has been huge in recent years. Flight time can be very expensive … they are able to provide many hours in fixed wing and helicopter resources at no charge to the County.”
The issue of illegal grows in the county has been an ongoing concern for Anderson, he said.
“I have long contended that the illegal grows in Yuba County are of grave concern, especially those that are tied to drug cartels and drug trafficking organizations,” Anderson said. “Working with limited resources is the most challenging aspect of investigating illegal grows. We work closely with Code Enforcement, our neighboring counties and other Yuba County entities to combat the problem and it seems that we are able to have a minimal impact on the number of grows that we see each and every year.”
Lake Countybucking the norm
Not all counties in California, especially Northern California where marijuana grows have long been associated with regions such as the Emerald Triangle, see legal marijuana cultivation as something to be avoided.
In Lake County, officials there have made it easier for legal growers to set up shop in an area similar to the Yuba County foothills. The result? Nearly $13 million in cultivation taxes have been collected by the county for the past year, according to a recent report by The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa.
According to Lake County Supervisor Bruno Sabatier, the county has 226 acres of licensed cannabis cultivation with around 100 operators.
The Press Democrat reported that Lake County has been able to set up a successful legal grow presence because of ordinances that encourage their operations.
“The local government there realized that they really needed it and it could bring in revenue,” Lauren Mendelsohn, a Sebastopol attorney who works with cannabis businesses across the state, told The Press Democrat. “A lot more people are moving there and are talking about Lake County now, so in that regard it seemed to work quite well for the county.”
Sabatier said Lake County was able to spur investment in the county because of decisions it made in relation to legal marijuana grows.
Sabatier said there was a system in place to allow cannabis growers to get a permit to plant if the applicant was in the process of adhering to standards under the California Environmental Quality Act. The Press Democrat noted that this law typically results in long delays for final approval.
“As long as we decided that there was not going to be a significant impact to the environment, we would go ahead and provide you a temporary permit to go and start cultivation,” Sabatier said.
Another important action the county took occurred in 2019. Sabatier said the board in Lake County decided it would allow for larger and more centralized marijuana cultivation by allowing potential growers to stack their parcels together under a central canopy and permitting for more than one acre for farming. That decision, The Press Democrat reported, drew the attention of larger cannabis companies.
“It allowed for a more efficient farming option by doing it that way,” Sabatier said. “We probably have some of the largest grows in the state of California.”