Approximately 100-120 community members walked from Yuba Park to the Ellis Lake gazebo Sunday evening to honor the memory of George Floyd, the African American man killed by Minneapolis police last week.
Marysville resident Megan Anderson had been feeling the need to have a demonstration locally. On Sunday morning, Anderson and her relative Brenda Garcia started planning a demonstration and spread the word on social media.
“People are tired of feeling divided when they really want to feel together,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she made sure to not use the word “protest” when spreading the word to make sure the event remained peaceful, given the clashes between police and protesters across the country over the weekend.
“It was never our intention to have looting or rioting,” Anderson said.
In the midst of preparations, Marysville Police Department Chief Christian Sachs reached out to Anderson and made sure the group would have the support of the department in keeping everyone safe. Anderson asked Sachs to walk with the group and he agreed.
“We support our community and we wanted to show that support during this time and provide a sense of security for the peaceful march. More people attended knowing we were participating,” Sachs said. “It was important for me to stand with our community in solidarity. To support a peaceful vigil and come together to support one another.”
People started gathering at Yuba Park on 10th Street and Yuba Street around 6:30 p.m. and started walking a little after 7 p.m. They headed west on East 10th Street to Ellis Lake, walked around Ellis Lake to D Street and proceeded to 12th Street and ended at the gazebo at Ellis Lake, according to Sachs.
“I was angry and disgusted by the actions of the primary officer for his actions and the actions of the officers who stood by for that long and did not intervene,” Sachs said of the killing.
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said he was proud of Sachs and the department for their support of the demonstration. Marysville city manager Marti Brown and Council Member Stephanie McKenzie participated in the walk, according to Brown.
“This is not anything new,” Samayoa said of the department’s support of the community. “This is what they do.”
The crowd chanted Floyd’s name, “Black lives matter,” and “We all stand together,” according to Garcia.
“I just wanted the overall message to be ‘stand with us,’” Anderson said.
Garcia felt overwhelmed by the negativity she had been seeing over the weekend where demonstrations had been taking place and didn’t want that to happen in her community. She encouraged people to not be afraid and be the change they want to see in the world.
“Changes can only happen if we get past that fear,” Garcia said.
Yuba City resident Jon Burton heard about the event through a friend and marched with the group. As an African American man with three teenage boys, he said the unfortunate reality is that he has to educate his sons about how to handle themselves with police given the long history of black men being harassed or killed by law enforcement. Burton said seeing Sachs and hearing him speak was reassuring.
“It was just very relieving to hear,” Burton said. “... It was the first time I’ve ever felt like we matter.”
He said while people have had enough with the injustices carried out against African Americans, being able to march in peace spoke volumes about the Yuba-Sutter area compared to other areas of the state and country where unrest has taken place.
“Our community is better than that,” Burton said.
Anderson said she hopes to organize more events in the future to allow more people to participate.
Local law enforcement reaction
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said he was appalled when he watched the video of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd.
“A human life was taken unnecessarily and at the hands of those who were sworn to protect and defend the people of their community,” Anderson said.
Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon said in a letter to the community that the department denounces the actions of Chauvin.
“What many of you saw in the video circulating online is a gross deviation of the trust and confidence granted to peace officers by the communities we serve,” Landon said.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement that Chauvin should be held accountable and that his firing and arrest were the appropriate steps taken.
Use of force
The policies for use of force for law enforcement agencies in Yuba-Sutter are complex and lay out different guidelines depending on the situation. All the policies include language about peace officers using that force which is necessary and reasonable. In addition, the policies include sections about a peace officer’s duty to intercede if she or he sees force being used in an inappropriate manner.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said what Chauvin was doing to Floyd is not used by the sheriff’s office.
“We hold our people accountable and those folks need to be held accountable,” Smallwood said. “... That’s not a type of tactic that we use.”
Protests
Barnes said the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a mutual aid request from a Bay Area department on Saturday, but ultimately did not have to respond.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said he has not heard of any demonstrations being planned locally but says the police department will be monitoring the situation and will be prepared to respond if necessary. He fully supports peaceful protests but not when damage is done to property.
“You don’t fight violence with violence,” Harris said about the actions of people in parts of the country over the last few days.
Smallwood said he is confident that the community will be responsible and maintain civility.
“I’m not concerned about that because our community is not that way,” Smallwood said.
Samayoa also said he is not concerned that demonstrations in Marysville will lead to violence as they have in other places. He said he hopes more dialogues are started between members of the community and government.
“My feeling is our community has shown that we take care of each other,” Samayoa said.
Anderson said his concern is that if protests in Yuba County do become violent, the sheriff’s office will be put in a difficult position to respond while maintaining normal services.
“We have our hands full here in this county dealing with our day-to-day calls for service and violent protests would tax our resources and damage our community,” Anderson said. “The potential injury to sheriff’s office staff and members of the public are of utmost concern at all times.”
All law enforcement agencies contacted on Monday said they fully support people’s right to peaceful protests.