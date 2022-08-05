Due to what the county sees as limitations in its ability to grow and benefit from its tax base, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors will decide during Tuesday’s upcoming meeting if voters should approve a one cent “retail” sales tax increase to help avoid possible cuts to county services, such as those that fall within the realm of public safety. 

County Administrative Officer Steve Smith has raised concerns about the county’s ability to properly fund existing services and the possible expansion of other critical programs. Because of ongoing revenue concerns, Smith and county staff plan to ask supervisors to consider a measure for the November general election to raise the county’s sales tax for General Fund purposes for nine years.

