It was a gray Good Friday morning as community members gathered around the Plumas Street fountain at Town Square in Yuba City.
As the clouds began to clear, pastor Chris Madsen of Praise Chapel Church exclaimed he was thrilled to see one of the largest groups in attendance for the annual public Cross Walk.
The Cross Walk, or “the way of suffering,” has been a long-standing local annual tradition going on 30 years. Wayne Wilcoxen participated in the majority of those years and is now the primary organizer of the event. According to Wilcoxen, around 15 different churches were represented in Friday’s event with community members coming from all across the Yuba-Sutter area.
“What’s exciting is we have three crosses today,” said Wilcoxen. “One for the Father, one for the Son, and one for the Holy Spirit.”
One attendee, Shane Trent, came specifically to take part in the departing prayer led by Madsen and another local pastor.
“This is really a spiritual thing,” said Trent. “I’m hoping we can stir people’s hearts and that they’ll repent and serve Jesus because he’s the only way we’re gonna make it.”
When Madsen arrived, he excitedly jumped onto the fountain ledge and began his speech.
“The cross is the icon of our faith,” said Madsen. “The cross is the symbol of Christianity, and I’ll tell ya’ these things are heavy because they’ve been sitting out in the rain all night so you’re gonna feel it. But the good thing is we don’t have to carry the load ourselves, we do it together as the body of Christ.”
Following the prayer and sermon, Madsen led the group in a hymn called “At the Cross,” by Isaac Watts and Ralph E. Hudson. The group then departed north up Plumas Street to begin their nearly 3-mile journey.