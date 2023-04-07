Cross Walk 2.jpg

Community members saddle their crosses and begin a nearly 3-mile hike through Yuba City on Friday starting at the Town Square fountain on Plumas Street.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

It was a gray Good Friday morning as community members gathered around the Plumas Street fountain at Town Square in Yuba City. 

As the clouds began to clear, pastor Chris Madsen of Praise Chapel Church exclaimed he was thrilled to see one of the largest groups in attendance for the annual public Cross Walk.

