I take this challenge on as the father of Margery Magill, who was violently and randomly murdered in Washington D.C. at 8:45 p.m. on August 27, 2019, by a person of questionable mental ability, while she was walking a dog to supplement her regular income at the Washington Center.
Margery loved D.C., attending cultural and historical events, meeting people, and working right there in the city was her dream life.
Margery was a lover of dogs. She had four at home and raised four puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind program in California, but living in a small apartment with three other roommates, she had no room for a dog. So she worked for a service that provided dog walking and overnight care for dogs in the area. She was good at it and in constant demand. This was her way of being around dogs. She was raised with dogs and loved them unconditionally.
On a normal night, she was walking a dog when she lost her life to a mentally deranged person who apparently was looking for a random target.
She was my darling daughter. My first daughter. She was the daughter any Dad would love to have.
“How is your day going Dad, what are you working on, how are the dogs, how is Mom, what else are you doing?” were her typical questions when she would call every week or so to check on me. Never did she ask for money or help, even though I often knew she needed it, and I sometimes sent it.
I miss her so much and decided that my crusade would be to change the mental health system. If the person who killed her had had help, maybe this would have never happened. That is pure speculation, but if I can influence the future in any way and prevent this tragedy from happening in the future to someone else’s daughter, I have done something to help my daughter.
She believed in and worked for causes that benefited human beings and their welfare. I want to do the same. I must do the same.
1. We need more places, for mentally ill people to go to for help, that are welcoming and nonthreatening.
2. We need professionally-trained people to evaluate and help these people.
3. We need a safe comfortable place for mentally ill people to stay for everyone’s safety and to get help – a place where they will voluntarily go for help if they think they need it.
4. We need an evaluation system that fairly determines if a person should be treated and kept off the streets; and a nurturing and caring place for them to be where they are getting professional and quality help.
5. We need money to do this and a new focus on the importance of this problem.
Mental illness covers such a broad spectrum of issues. Many violent acts committed today are related to mental illness issues. If we focus on mental illness we might solve many other “fringe issues.”
It is time to get serious about mental illness.