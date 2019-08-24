This is the last day of Yuba-Sutter’s new four-day music festival, The Event, and organizers, on Friday, said “so far, so good.”
“Every day there’s been about 500 people in attendance and they stayed until the very end,” said John Cassidy, the CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union and the director of The Event.
“This community is amazing. I was born and raised in San Francisco but the people here are so welcoming.
It’s been extraordinary. That’s why we choose to invest in this area,” Cassidy said. “Local hotels now have waiting lists because of this event. That says a lot. Give this area 10-20 more years and it’s going to be the hot bed of growth and cultural expansion.”
Today, Yuba-Sutter native, Tyler Rich, will headline the show.
“It’s always amazing to be home. It’s pretty cool that when I’m traveling people always come up to me and tell me they’re from Yuba or Sacramento. I’m glad to be back.”
Rich said he looks forward to performing his soon-to-be released single, “Feels Like Home” because it was inspired by people and places he experienced while on tour that made him feel like he was in his hometown again. He said to perform it while at home, for the first time, has special meaning to him.
“I’m looking forward to performing, catching up, The Viking, and maybe some Brock’s Ice Cream while I’m in town” Rich said.
For more information or tickets for The Event music festival call 743-1897 or visit www.theeventatpeachtree.com.