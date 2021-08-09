Yuba City’s own Tyler Rich is back, headlining the ninth annual The Event music festival on Friday at Peachtree Golf and Country Club in Marysville.
“The music is going to be incredible this year,” said John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union and the director of The Event.
Joining Rich on stage for a full night of country music will be Temecula Road accompanied by show opener Kaylee Starr, who is also a native of the area.
“Temecula Road is on fire, gaining national attention, and Kaylee Starr’s rockstar performance is sure to get the crowd fired up,” said Cassidy.
According to Cassidy, Starr’s performance last year was such a hit that many requested her return again this year.
Gates will open at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd. in Marysville, at 5:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Cassidy said the show will be held on the facility’s driving range again this year, with an elevated stage and large screens to make the show easily viewable regardless of location.
According to Cassidy, this year’s installment of the festival will be a hybrid of the drive-in format implemented last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the original format used in years prior.
“It will be super safe with plenty of room to spread out on the grass and social distance if you need to, so come get comfy on the grass and enjoy the show,” said Cassidy.
Individual and group tickets range in price from $60 to $600 and can be purchased online.
Priority level group seating includes a 10’ by 18’ area for up to eight people directly behind the VIP area and costs $600. A general admission group ticket costs $249 and includes a grassy area directly behind the priority level seating for up to six people. Tickets can also be purchased at this price for general admission drive-in tickets, which accommodate a group of up to six people in a 20’ by 18’ area directly behind the general admission lawn seating.
Individual general admission tickets can be purchased for the area located directly behind priority seating as well, and cost $60.
Cassidy said proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association as well as enhance local junior golf programs.
“We wanted to help meet the demand for golf programming that was created by the pandemic,” said Cassidy. “Many in the community have discovered or returned to their love of the game and we want to embrace that.”
Cassidy said there has been record community and sponsorship interest this year.
“It will sell out,” said Cassidy. “Get your tickets early.”
Moving back into the multi-day music festival format that was followed pre-pandemic, Cassidy said those that have a ticket to Friday night’s show are invited back to the driving range on Saturday for another full night of music featuring CCSeageR and Guilty Again, starting at 6 p.m.
Those that do not have tickets for Friday night’s performance can also purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/j6tuhts for $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/45k3xcfv.