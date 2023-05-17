The Folias Duo will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Friday in Yuba City. The Folias Duo is a flute and guitar ensemble composed of married couple Carmen Maret and Andrew Bergeron.

This musical pair has been collaborating for the past 20 years with a focus on melding European classical music with jazz, world music, and improvisation. They prefer to perform in intimate settings and often find that their compositions are inspired through their travels, nature, and life on the road. 

