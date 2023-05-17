The Folias Duo will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Friday in Yuba City. The Folias Duo is a flute and guitar ensemble composed of married couple Carmen Maret and Andrew Bergeron.
This musical pair has been collaborating for the past 20 years with a focus on melding European classical music with jazz, world music, and improvisation. They prefer to perform in intimate settings and often find that their compositions are inspired through their travels, nature, and life on the road.
“Since we do everything, booking, composing, performing, it’s important for us to stay connected to nature and ultimately each location inspires the next round of compositions,” explained Maret.
“We like to keep this cyclical feeling in our artistic life,” added Bergeron.
After being stuck in virtual performance mode for the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple report that they are happy to be back on the road with 35 live concerts lined up for this summer.
Maret, a flutist, and Bergeron, a guitarist, met in graduate school at Michigan State University. A mutual passion for writing original classical music and playing tango dances brought them together and they have since performed on stages throughout the United States, South America, and Europe.
So far, the Folias Duo have recorded seven albums of original compositions and arrangements, including five albums on the Blue Griffin Recording label and three on their own Folias Music label – “Dreaming to Live,” “Delicate Omens,” and “Heartdance.”
Their upcoming concert will feature a selection of music from the past two decades as well as pieces from their most recent project, “Heartdance.” Their performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday with doors, bar, and concessions open one hour prior. Tickets cost $20 per person and are currently available online at yubasutterarts.org.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street or in the parking lots adjacent to the theater. For more information about this event and other upcoming programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.