The 55th annual Colusa Farm Show kicks off today, bringing more than 380 vendors to the Colusa County Fairgrounds to showcase the latest and greatest in the agriculture industry.
More than 20,000 people are expected to peruse the collection of machinery, services and products on display today through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Deemed “the Granddaddy of Farm Shows,” it’s grown from what was planned to be a one-time event in 1966 into the longest consecutively running exhibition of its kind on the West Coast.
John O’Brien, chief operating officer for N&S Tractor in Colusa, said his company has been an exhibitor at the show for many years.
“I enjoy visiting with customers and meeting new customers,” said O’Brien.
According to O’Brien, N&S will have several Case tractors on display at the show, as well as JCD construction equipment and Case IH farm equipment.
N&S Tractor is just one of the hundreds of exhibitors that will be in attendance, with everything from machinery and new technologies to insurance, security products represented.
And if you get hungry while browsing the hundreds of exhibitors on-site, there are also several food vendors at the show including Tacos El Amigo, Munch-A-Bunch, Jax Kettle Corn, Coffeeologist, and Trail Blazing Nut Roasters. Two local restaurants – Granzella’s and the Maxwell Inn – will also have booths at the show, serving up everything from tri-tip sandwiches to breakfast burritos, Indian tacos and Polish dogs.
Reviving the beloved tradition for the second year, Colusa 4-H will also be at the farm show selling a variety of pies. Proceeds made from the pies sales will be used to fund in-school and after school programming sponsored by the 4-H Youth Development Program throughout Colusa County.
For more information, call the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641 or visit http://www.colusafairgrounds.com/farm-show.