A food truck park, now known as The Hangar, will be celebrating its grand reopening on Monday at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst, the owner of the park said.
Originally launched as a “trial run” this past October, The Hangar hosted a variety of local food trucks and was quite popular among residents until the winter weather set in. Now, Mike Shiyaneko, owner of Golden State Trailers in Olivehurst, said he is ready to get things underway again and looks forward to The Hangar’s future expansion.
“We’re still working on getting everything permitted so that we can be permanent,” said Shiyaneko. “But we are expecting to be open now until the weather gets cold again.”
The current schedule runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking area of Yuba County Airport. Shiyaneko said different food trucks may show up at different times throughout the day, and that they plan to update their social media pages with those schedules if possible.
So far, the itinerary includes trucks like Boba & Bites, Chompology BBQ, and Cousins Maine Lobster, a brand that some may recognize from their appearance on a 2012 episode of the ABC show “Shark Tank.” Many other cuisines will be represented at this event as well, including Filipino, Mexican, American, Thai, and desserts.
The Hangar will be open rain or shine and organizers have since added a covered seating area complete with lights and outdoor heaters. In order to become a full-fledged permanent food truck park, or “pod,” renovations to the airport's commissary kitchen will need to be completed. Still, organizers are hopeful and feel the groundwork is being laid that could lead to the realization of this plan. If the customer flow stays strong, Shiyaneko said they would look into staying open weekends as well.
Yuba County Airport is located at 1364 Sky Harbor Dr. in Olivehurst. For more information about the ongoings of The Hangar, search “Hangar Food Trucks & More” on Facebook.