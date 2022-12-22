It all started with some Christmas cut-outs in 1981.
That year, Danielle Miners was a young military spouse looking to kill some time during her husband’s temporary deployment.
Together with her best girlfriend Linda, Miners made multiple trips to the local base dump to collect as much scrap plywood as possible. Soon, the women had assembled two 45-piece nativity scenes ready to be carved and painted. When Al Miners returned home, he and his buddy John, Linda’s husband, got to work with a saw and the rest was history.
“The girls had drawn all these figures out on the wood and then painted ‘em up once we cut them out,” said Al Miners. “And it just seemed to grow from there.”
Over the years, the Miners family welcomed six children, ran a parrot breeding business, and were stationed overseas and in multiple states until settling at 5584 Fruitland Rd. in Loma Rica. There, their Christmas light display grew substantially over the past 22 years. During that time, Danielle Miners has advanced her woodworking skills to assemble quite a few structures on her own, including a miniature bakeshop, toy store, and castle.
“The craftsmanship may not be great up close, but it all looks good in the dark,” laughed Miners.
The nearly acre-wide display has been divided into several themed sections such as a UFO landing, magic lagoon, Christmas coral reef, farmyard nativity, and a whiling circus. Miners’ father and brother are credited with assembling many of the moving parts by hand before their passing, and since then, the task of maintaining these items has transferred over to her husband and sons. On Dec. 14, Al Miners was already making plans to repair a seven gondola car tramway and two ice skating penguins.
Even though the pair are coming up in age, their dedication to the Christmas spirit hasn’t faded. They now receive help from both their children and grandchildren who sometimes forgo decorating their own homes in order to carry on the family tradition. Setup begins as early as September and takedown can last for more than a month starting after Jan. 1. But for Danielle Miners, the planning process lasts all year long.
“It’s a lifestyle now,“ explained Miners. “We were in the military and away from home, so it started to help everybody who couldn’t go home for Christmas. Since then, everybody just likes to see it. I have people coming that say they’ve grown up watching it and now they’re having babies and they want their babies watching it. Plus, it’s really hard to quit when you have as much stuff as I do, I guess you could say I have a Christmas addiction.”
The couple used to open up their yard for walking tours, but concerns over safety and potential lawsuits have since kept the gates closed. Onlookers are still welcome to park their vehicles at the Loma Rica Foothill Lions Club lot, however, and cross the street to stroll along the fenceline.
“If you don’t get out of the car and come walk down the fence, you can’t see half of it,“ said Al Miners enthusiastically.
Indeed, the more one looks the more things start to appear. A mushroom village gives way to tiny gnomes warming themselves by a fire and small stoves with a moving cupcake table can be seen through the windows of the miniature bakery. Binoculars are recommended in order to catch some of these details and a family game of “eye spy” could certainly enhance the experience.
While this dazzling display works to cheer dozens of locals each year, the rising cost of electricity has set the couple back an average of $800 per month throughout the holiday season. In recognizing this, the Loma Rica Foothill Lions Club, which neighbors the Miners’ property, started a community BBQ last year to raise donations with hotdogs and hot chocolate.
“I never did it for the money or wanted to ask for help, it was just our gift to the community,” said Al Miners. “But it’s touching to see how the community has decided to give back.”