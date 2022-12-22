ChristmasQueen1.jpg

A portion of the Christmas light display at 5584 Fruitland Rd. in Loma Rica. This sprawling setup took root around 1981 and has since grown to include a hot air balloon, helicopter, tram-track, mushroom village, carousels, critters, and more. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

It all started with some Christmas cut-outs in 1981. 

That year, Danielle Miners was a young military spouse looking to kill some time during her husband’s temporary deployment.

