On Friday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture hosted “The Making of Lyvia’s House,” a unique indie film event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
This three-hour fundraiser introduced guests to some of the key members of the production and offered a behind-the-scenes look at the latest film to be shot in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Lyvia’s House” was written and produced by Patricia V. Davis, a distinguished author who now resides part time with her husband in the rural farmlands of Nicolaus in Sutter County. Davis’ works include a trilogy known as “The Secret Spice Cafe,” and “The Diva Doctrine: 16 Universal Principles Every Woman Needs to Know.” “Lyvia’s House” is the author’s first screenplay, which was inspired in part by the first spring she spent in Sutter County following pandemic lockdowns.
“It was the first time I witnessed the incredible sight of brightly-colored crop dusters sailing and dipping above as they dropped fertilizer over the blooming orchards and the greening rice fields,” said Davis. “Rice, peaches, walnuts, almonds, that feed the entire country and many parts of the world. Necessary, but also stunningly beautiful.”
She was further inspired by interacting with some of the area’s locals and by her own father-in-law whose family has farmed rice in the community for the past four generations.
“I wanted to write something that didn’t employ the usual Hollywood tropes about people in rural communities being either John Boy Walton or Leatherface,” added Davis.
After learning about the infamous killings of local serial killer Juan Corona, convicted of burying 25 men in the peach orchards along the Feather River, Davis knew she had the makings of a physiological thriller on her hands.
“The romantic and the profane came together in my mind, and inspired me to write the screenplay,” said Davis. “The story is fiction, but it is seasoned with many truths.”
Throughout the evening, film actors and technicians praised the community for their generosity in providing them many locations, amenities, props, and vehicles for free or at severely discounted rates.
This fundraising event included a screened documentary on the history of the Yuba-Sutter area and the locations used in filming. In total, there were about 26 local venues featured in the film including the Silver Dollar Saloon, Pleasant Grove Farm, and Grumpy’s Tavern.
While the cast and crew were met with overwhelming warmth and support, they still dealt with the unpredictable, and often the inevitable struggles of filmmaking. Some of these hurdles included orchard sprinklers, lightning storms, and bee stings that threatened to welt the actors’ faces.
Duke’s Diner, also featured in the movie, catered a buffet-style dinner of lasagna and steamed veggies along with an assortment of the restaurant’s prized fruit pies. The auditorium walls were lined with intricate masks that were used as props throughout the film. These items were all sold during a silent auction; however, the most esteemed item of the night was the bar’s signature drink, the “Crimson Kiss,” complete with edible gold glitter.
Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, was in attendance and felt the event further affirmed the chamber’s efforts to establish a local film commission, Film Yuba Sutter.
“Of the 58 counties in California, only 10 counties don’t have a film commision.” said Sanders. “We need to be on board with this. It’s my understanding that a lot of film agencies will pass over communities without film commissions because they simply don’t have the time to track down the resources that they need. So there’s a lot of potential revenue we could be tapping into for the community.”
Many residents are chomping at the bit to see this highly anticipated feature film that has stirred so much local commotion. The film is currently undergoing sound and color grading to ready it for future film festivals. The funds raised at Friday’s event will go toward paying off those post-production costs and funding any festival registration and application fees. Actor and artist Brit Zane suggested the film may be available to view in the fall at a festival in Sacramento, but that fans should stay updated on their websites for further information. “Lyvia’s House” can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or visit lyviashouse.com and linktr.ee/lyviashouse for more information.