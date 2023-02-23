Bart1.jpg

The alleged gravesite of Black Bart, America’s most infamous stagecoach robber, in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

In 2016, a book co-authored by two amateur historians made headlines claiming to provide evidence that the infamous 1800s stagecoach robber Black Bart had been buried in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. 

These authors, Robert E. Jernigan and Wiley Joiner, published “Black Bart, The Search is Over” in 2015 and its sequel, “Companion Book to Black Bart The Search Is Over: A Work Of Continuing Research,” in 2017. The books allege that Black Bart was buried under the name Charles Wells in 1914 at gravesite number 8743 at the edge of Pauper’s Field. However, some locals have been quite skeptical and feel that the evidence to support these claims is insufficient.

