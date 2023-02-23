In 2016, a book co-authored by two amateur historians made headlines claiming to provide evidence that the infamous 1800s stagecoach robber Black Bart had been buried in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
These authors, Robert E. Jernigan and Wiley Joiner, published “Black Bart, The Search is Over” in 2015 and its sequel, “Companion Book to Black Bart The Search Is Over: A Work Of Continuing Research,” in 2017. The books allege that Black Bart was buried under the name Charles Wells in 1914 at gravesite number 8743 at the edge of Pauper’s Field. However, some locals have been quite skeptical and feel that the evidence to support these claims is insufficient.
“The only way to know for sure would be to dig up the body and run a DNA test with Black Bart’s known living relatives,” said Chris Pedigo, a former Marysville city councilman and local history buff. “There’s at least seven other cities in California that claim to have buried him as well, so frankly I don’t believe it.”
Evidence or not, a headstone was procured for the Marysville gravesite which listed all of Black Bart’s known or alleged aliases. Victoria Tudor, a board member of Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission, said that the headstone was purchased privately and that donations or city funds were not used.
Just this month, another new book has been added to the library of novels regarding California’s favorite stagecoach bandit. This latest addition was penned by New York Times best-selling author John Boessenecker, who has spent over 50 years compiling letters, news clippings, and interviews to include in his newest biography, “Gentleman Bandit: The True Story of Black Bart, the Old West’s Most Infamous Stagecoach Robber.”
Boessenecker is an American historian, lawyer, and retired police officer who has published 12 other books on the outlaws and lawmen of the Wild West. The “Gentleman Bandit” sheds light on some of the most common misquoted facts and myths surrounding Black Bart and offers a new theory on what might have happened after his mysterious disappearance in the late 1800s.
Black Bart was the criminal pseudonym for Charles E. Boles, also spelled Bowles by some accounts. Boles is reported to be the youngest child of English farm laborers who later relocated to upstate New York. He pursued the California Gold Rush in his late teens and early 20s before settling down with Mary Elizabeth Johnson in 1854. The couple would go on to have four children and a rocky relationship marked by Boles’ frequent plans to “get rich quick,” his military service, and later total abandonment.
His first stagecoach robbery took place in 1875 at Funk Hill outside of Copperopolis. Eight years later he would confess to robbing at least 28 Wells Fargo stagecoaches, adding a few more to the list after serving a brief stint in San Quentin State Prison. This so-called accomplishment made him the most successful stagecoach robber in western history. Often referred to as the “Gentleman Bandit,” accounts say he never robbed passengers or injured any of the drivers.
Boles disappeared shortly after his release from San Quentin, having last been seen at the Palace Hotel in Visalia in February 1888 or 1889. What happened to him after that has been the subject of great debate, spurring on a fortune of myths and folklore.
Some believe he headed north to Canada or across the seas to China, Japan, or Australia. Others think he died in a failed hold up and was left buried in an unmarked grave along the roadside. Those like Jernigan and Joiner have decided he changed his ways and lived among the common people until succumbing to old age. But Boessenecker thinks there’s evidence to suggest he found refuge in the American Southwest or Mexico where he lived out his final days as a rancher.
It has been largely cited that Boles traveled on foot because he was afraid of horses. Boessenecker feels these claims are preposterous given that Boles traveled across the country on horseback from New York. A more logical explanation was that Boles chose to walk so that he would be less recognizable to others.
“Horses were more easily identified back then and could give authorities a clear descriptor of what to look out for,” said Boessenecker. “And Boles would have had no problem walking up to 50 miles in a day and had been used to this regimen due to his time in the service.”
Another common story is that Boles targeted Wells Fargo due to a dispute he had with the company over a mining property. But Boessenecker believes this tale may have been spun by Boles’ estranged family who wanted to save face and avoid embarrassment.
“Wells Fargo never owned a mine or mining interest anywhere in the American West, they were an express company,” explained Boessenecker. “By 1875, Wells Fargo was really the only statewide and countrywide express company. So, in the Western U.S., Wells Fargo was the main way to transport valuables, and the company promptly repaired all losses which was why they were robbed so frequently.”
As for the grave of Charles Wells in Marysville, Jernigan and Joiner thought Boles had changed his last name to Wells in tribute to his notorious past. Joiner said that Boles, or Wells, worked as a druggist in Marysville, a skill he learned in prison. But Boessenecker debunks this claim in the last chapter of his book citing that “contemporary newspaper accounts state that Charles Wells was a farmer, not a pharmacist. And the drugstore where he allegedly worked and roomed, at 400 D St. in Marysville, was just one block from the residence of George Hackett, the Wells Fargo special officer and shotgun messenger who wounded Black Bart in 1882. It is hardly possible that both Wells and Hackett could live near each other in a rural town of less than 4,000 people without the Wells Fargo officer ever seeing and recognizing the famous highwayman.”