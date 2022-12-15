The Yuba City Youth Ballet will be presenting its first production of “The Nutcracker” this weekend at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville.
This production was made possible in part through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in a recent re-granting opportunity for local artists and performance groups.
The show is directed and choreographed by Jilleen Menghini, owner of Studio B Academy of Ballet in Yuba City and the founder of Yuba City Youth Ballet. The ballet group is a nonprofit organization that serves as the competitive branch of Studio B and “The Nutcracker’’ will act as a Yuba City Youth Ballet fundraiser.
Menghini has lived in the area for the past 15 years and said that to her knowledge there has not been a local dance studio production of “The Nutcracker” within that time frame.
“For years several of my students would drive to Sacramento and audition for the Sacramento Ballet ‘Nutcracker,’ and the parts were always very small because the ballet company always had the major roles,” said Menghini. “So doing one that is just a youth ballet, it’s just youth, there’s no professional principal dancers or anything so it’s giving the local kids an opportunity to perform the principal roles.”
This local cast consists of 68 members, 62 of which are children. Menghini decided to keep the casting “in house” this year, but in the future her goal is to open up the production to the community and incorporate field trip opportunities for local schools.
Historically speaking, “The Nutcracker” has been an annual tradition and seasonal staple amongst many dance studios. This is due in part to the show’s magical themes, diverse age range, and the fact that it’s one of the only Christmas ballets. Those that have seen a production of “The Nutcracker” may be familiar with its extensive costumes, set changes, and the detailed work required to create such a nostalgic spectacle. In fact, one of the main challenges facing this production revolved around sourcing costumes and props that fit the dancers and matched the team’s creative vision. The grant Menghini received from Yuba Sutter Arts helped cover some of the expenses associated with these complicated pieces. In addition to this monetary support, Menghini credits Yuba College for helping provide a space and the parent volunteers and studio staff for keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Last Saturday, the studio hosted one of its final rehearsals amidst the weekend’s heavy rain and wind. Dancers huddled inside the lobby awaiting their turn to spin upon the marley floor. Emily Artist, a dancer playing the part of the Soldier, commented on how she enjoyed everyone’s acting despite there being no spoken lines. The show relies solely on expression and movement which can be difficult to master but magical to watch.
“I like the energy of everyone,” said Artist. “It just makes me happy.”
A group of youngsters shared their excitement with each other near the front door and said they hope audiences will enjoy the show as much as they do.
“It’ll be the best ‘Nutcracker’ they’ve ever seen,” added Sage Astle, another young dancer.
The Yuba City Youth Ballet “Nutcracker” will premier this weekend only with 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. showings on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com/ticket/o/11092/ycstudiob. Admission costs $25 for adults and $15 for youth.
The Yuba College Theater is located at 2088 N. Beale Rd. in Marysville. For more information, visit the Studio B website at studiobacademy.com.