Nutcracker3.jpg

Young dancers rehearse a number from the party scene on Saturday during a rehearsal for the Yuba City Youth Ballet “Nutcracker” at Studio B Academy of Ballet in Yuba City.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Yuba City Youth Ballet will be presenting its first production of “The Nutcracker” this weekend at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville. 

This production was made possible in part through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in a recent re-granting opportunity for local artists and performance groups.

