The start of the month began fire preparedness season, but wildfire season doesn’t have an exact start-and-end date. It’s a continual process for residents to prepare their personal property and fire departments to gear up for potential incidents.
This year’s dry, warm conditions could lead to an increase in potential fires, according to Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency. In a recent press conference for wildfire preparedness week, Cal Fire Director Chief Thom Porter said this year’s fire season is shaping up to be more difficult than last year’s and urged residents to start preparing their properties.
“Make sure that right now while you’re stuck at home, clear the brush from around your house, clear the dead vegetation,” Porter said.
In the last three years, the state has experienced five of the deadliest wildfires, and seven of the most destructive wildfires in state history, burning over 3.7 million acres, destroying 34,000 structures and killing over 145 people, according to Cal Fire statistics.
“We’re already seeing conditions today that exceeded last year’s conditions,” Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said. “It’s not completely out of the norm, but our preparedness levels have already gone up.”
Wildfire safety
Karlen said north state residents need to prepare defensible space around their properties, which means keeping typically 20 feet of distance between vegetation and structures like homes and fences.
“A lot of (building defensible space) is done by mowing or cutting or spraying,” Karlen said. “Cutting and mowing have the potential to set fires so getting out early in the morning is best when humidity is higher, not in the afternoon when it’s hotter and dryer.”
Kyle Heggstrom, chief of the Linda Fire Protection District echoed Karlen’s sentiments, noting how his department recently fought a grass fire that started because someone was trying to mow a lawn during the hottest part of the day.
“This was a fast-moving fire in May, that typically isn’t a big fire month,” Heggstrom said.
Karlen encouraged residents to practice vigilance during daily activities to reduce fire risk, which Heggstrom described as being proactive, rather than reactive in taking steps to reduce the risk of fires.
“There’s an awful lot of accidental things that have the potential to start a fire -- not throwing cigarette butts out the window or mowing in the afternoon or driving vehicles through dry grass,” Karlen said. “That’s how we will reduce fires, by having people be more vigilant.”
Another factor in vigilance, Karlen said, is calling the fire department if an individual sees a fire. He said it’s important to call and report fires, while also noting the limited resources of the Marysville Fire Department.
“Our department staffs one engine per day so we struggle with having concurrent calls and being able to handle any incident that’s of magnitude,” Karlen said.
The department handled about 3,500 calls to respond for service last year, which Karlen said underscores the importance of having enough personnel to properly fight fires.
“Staffing remains an issue in this region,” Karlen said. “(Residents) should be talking to their council members and supervisors to say ‘hey, I’m concerned that we don’t have enough staffing to be prepared.’”
Be prepared
Preparedness is a lesson that Karlen took from helping respond to the Camp Fire in 2018. He said the potential for large fires like the Camp Fire still exist, and residents should prepare their property and develop a plan to evacuate.
“History has a tendency to repeat itself,” Karlen said. “We have to be vigilant that this year could be the next worst year ever.”
Heggstrom also helped with the response to the Camp Fire, noting that the fire’s ability to spread quickly, which underscores the importance of having good defensible space.
“When that fire started it showed clearly that defensible space is so important,” Heggstrom said. “Without a defensible space, we have a lot tougher time saving those homes.”
For more information about wildfire preparedness, visit www.readyforwildfire.org or download the ready for wildfire app through the app store.