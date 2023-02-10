Afghan1.jpg

Ahmad Wahedi, top, wrestles an opponent during a match at Roseville High School on Jan. 11.

 Courtesy of Ahmad Wafi

Ongoing political unrest has caused a mass exodus in the south-central Asian country of Afghanistan. Since Sept. 11, 2001, it has been estimated that nearly six million people have fled the country or have become internally displaced.

Following the complete withdrawal of American troops in August 2021, approximately 76,000 Afghan nationals were brought into the United States. Their stories are unique and vast and many have faced incredible hardships to reestablish themselves in a new country. But this story isn't about war, bloodshed, or politics, this story is about a handful of teenage boys pursuing the American dream in the Yuba-Sutter area. 

Tags

Recommended for you