ErmaJeans1.jpg

An employee works to clean up and board two front windows at Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine restaurant in Olivehurst after the owner discovered large rocks had been used to shatter the glass last Saturday.

 Courtesy of Drake Jones

On Saturday morning, Drake Jones was shocked to find that the two large storefront windows of his restaurant, Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine in Olivehurst, had been smashed to pieces. 

Two boulders were found inside and identified as the likely cause of damage. Aside from the windows, no other damage was reported and no items were taken from inside the building. 

Tags

Recommended for you