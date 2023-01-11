On Saturday morning, Drake Jones was shocked to find that the two large storefront windows of his restaurant, Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine in Olivehurst, had been smashed to pieces.
Two boulders were found inside and identified as the likely cause of damage. Aside from the windows, no other damage was reported and no items were taken from inside the building.
“All I can think of is an act of vandalism,” said Jones. “The business next to me has cameras and we couldn’t find anybody on the cameras, so I don’t know if they were standing real far or real close to throw the rocks.”
Drops in internet service at various points throughout the night have been reported by some of the businesses located within the same shopping center as Erma Jean’s. Connection issues can affect the operation of security cameras and to combat this Jones is looking into alternative measures with devices such as Ring and Doorbell.
A similar incident involving Jones’ front windows occurred eight years ago when he first opened the restaurant, but since then he said things have been relatively quiet, until now.
He speculated that this recent damage may have been tied to an encounter he had with a DoorDash delivery man that occurred less than a week prior to his windows being broken over the weekend.
“This guy didn’t have a bag, so I asked him to go get his bag and he said, ‘well I don’t have a bag.’ So I said, ‘well you can’t take the food if you don’t have a bag,’ and he left,” explained Jones. “Then he opened the door again, cursed me out and said, ‘OK, if you’re gonna cost me money, I’m gonna cost you money.’ Then he closed the door and left.”
According to DoorDash’s website, the company specifies that in order to ensure food safety standards, merchants may require all Dashers to have an insulated hot bag during their deliveries.
Jones said he did not include this information on his initial police report with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, but he found the timing quite coincidental.
“I didnt know for sure, and I don’t have proof that that’s what happened, but it is odd,” said Jones.
Repairs to Jones’ windows were estimated to be between $7,000 and $10,000, and he’s already spent $1,200 to board up his building until repairs could be made. His insurance company, Capitol Insurance, informed him that it would only be able to cover 20% of the repairs and that his rates would go up after the claim.
“It seemed like they were insinuating that going through them would cost me more money in the long run,” said Jones. “Plus, my rates already went up this year and I hadn’t even done anything. I’ll be paying nearly double what I was last year, so I don’t even know if I’m even going to use them.”
Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jones had remodeled and expanded his business to include a fresh new dining room. But that addition went untouched for nearly two years as the state shuttered itself to slow the spread of infection.
“I had to take a loan out to cover those expenses and I just almost got done paying that loan off and now I have to figure out how to come up with the money to do this window,” said Jones in frustration.
Despite these challenges, and the stresses of maintaining his business through recent years, Jones is determined to keep his foothold in the Olivehurst community.
“The people have been good to me here,” said Jones. “I made it through COVID, I made it through all the different weather changes we’ve experienced, I made it through the hardship financially, the rise and fall of food, and they’ve really rallied to help me here. It’s not the desire in my heart to leave, and I think the people need this kinda food here.”
The community’s support has been evident on various social platforms and almost immediately a GoFundMe page was started to help Jones finance the repairs. Maria Cantrell is listed as the fundraiser’s organizer and Jones said he was excited to learn that she also happened to be the wife of Osceola Stephenson, a youth he had mentored back in Sacramento during his time with a program called The Difference.
“I used to work with teenagers and I helped this kid who was having problems with his family years ago,” explained Jones excitedly. “I guess they stumbled across the picture I posted of the window and decided to help. I thought that was so sweet.”
Jones said The Difference served around 4,000 teenagers that leaders would meet with each week. Meetings would consist of basic counseling, life coaching, tutoring, and mentorship with occasional trips and camping retreats.
Jones worked with that program for about 10 years, which led to his inspiration for opening a restaurant. His original goal was to have a business that would employ youth that needed help finding a job. He’d hoped to establish a kitchen in the church that he worked for, but he eventually ended up leaving that program to open Erma Jean’s.
Stephenson was the first person to donate to the Erma Jean’s GoFundMe page, which currently has 47 contributors and has reached nearly a third of its $10,000 goal. In scrolling through the listed donors, Jones recognized a good portion of them to be other kids he had worked with through the youth program so many years ago.
“Honestly it’s just amazing,” said Jones. “I definitely feel blessed.”
Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine is located at 4912 Powerline Rd. in Olivehurst. Restaurant hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sundays open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-9651 or visit erma-jeans-southern-cuisine-restaurant.business.site.
To make a donation, visit the fundraising page at gofund.me/dbec1282.