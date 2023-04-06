The City Club Bistro in Yuba City will be returning to its former name, The City Cafe, next week under the new ownership of Tyler Tamagni and Toni Ruiz.
This Plumas Street eatery had been under the custodianship of Peach Tree Golf & Country Club since the early days of COVID, a move which staff described as an effort to preserve one of Yuba City’s greatest restaurants. With the majority of pandemic restrictions now in the past, Peach Tree’s General Manager Jeff Munsey said the business is now ready to divert its attention back to the club.
“Our core business has always been golf, and with interest in the game at an all-time high, we need to focus our energy on serving the community as Yuba-Sutter’s finest golf course,” said Munsey in an email. “I am excited to share that The City Club will once again become The City Cafe this April as new owners Toni Ruiz and Tyler Tamagni take ownership of the business. … Little will change in the weeks ahead as Toni and Tyler build on the best of The City Club to expand hours of service. The same great team of service professionals will remain ensuring that great food and service endures.”
John Cassidy, the former CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union, said the return of The City Cafe with Tamagni and Ruiz in charge will fill a dining option void in the city.
“The pioneers on Plumas Street are back. … For 24 years this Yuba City downtown modern day landmark restaurant has been a gathering place for couples, families, business leaders, political leaders and celebrities,” Cassidy said on social media. “... Going forward, with the vision, passion and expertise of Toni and Tyler, The City Cafe will achieve unprecedented success. … Every community of substance has a handful of high quality unique dining experiences, and The City Cafe fits that niche. Yuba-Sutter is fortunate to have this dining option as the community continues to expand and prosper.”
True to their word, Tamagni and Ruiz have maintained the same employees and are working to expand not only the hours of the business but also its footprint. On Thursday, this mother-and-son duo were in the midst of renovating the old Yuba City Florist shop which neighbors the cafe’s outdoor patio.
“This building will mainly be used for overflow and private parties and down the line we have some other fun ideas,” said Ruiz. “And downstairs will be turned into a prep kitchen which will enable us to do a lot more prep work for both the restaurant and our catering.”
Ruiz could be considered a veteran of the hospitality industry, having previously managed the Kaffe T Latta on Plumas Street in Yuba CIty from 2000 to 2010. Tamagni used to assist Ruiz in her catering endeavors and has managed several prominent restaurants including Pasquini’s in Live Oak and Tres Hombres Long Bar & Grill in Chico. Both come from an organic farming background with a homestead in Gridley, which has worked to support their love of quality ingredients. Tamagni is also working toward establishing a garden on his farm to grow produce specifically for the City Cafe.
“Our chef is really excited about it, plus it puts our farming background to use,” added Tamagni.
Those local to the area may have become familiar with the regular “two hour famine” period, a term in reference to the temporary closure of most restaurants from 2-4 p.m. The owners of City Cafe said they will not be following this pattern. Instead, they plan to offer a “small bites” menu from 2:30-5 p.m throughout the week. Regular business hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This Tuesday will mark the restaurant’s grand opening and on Thursdays and weekends guests can expect some live music. In May, staff said they hope to add in a Sunday brunch service.
Contrary to popular myths, membership is not required to enjoy a meal at City Cafe. This restaurant is open to the public and while reservations are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome.
The City Cafe is located at 667 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information visit the restaurant’s website at citycafeys.com.