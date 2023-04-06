The City Club Bistro in Yuba City will be returning to its former name, The City Cafe, next week under the new ownership of Tyler Tamagni and Toni Ruiz. 

This Plumas Street eatery had been under the custodianship of Peach Tree Golf & Country Club since the early days of COVID, a move which staff described as an effort to preserve one of Yuba City’s greatest restaurants. With the majority of pandemic restrictions now in the past, Peach Tree’s General Manager Jeff Munsey said the business is now ready to divert its attention back to the club.  

