The Yuba City Fire Department held a formal badge-pinning ceremony on Thursday for its four newest recruits and three promotees. Families, community members, and other uniformed officials gathered at the Yuba City City Council chambers in Yuba City to honor the achievements of these seven special personnel. 

Battalion Chief Mike LaBlue gave a welcoming introduction followed by a Presentation of Colors by the Yuba City Fire Department Color Guard. Division Chief Josh Hubbard then took over the podium for a heartfelt and inspirational Fire Recruit Address before handing the mic over to Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander to start the official badge pinning.

