The Yuba City Fire Department held a formal badge-pinning ceremony on Thursday for its four newest recruits and three promotees. Families, community members, and other uniformed officials gathered at the Yuba City City Council chambers in Yuba City to honor the achievements of these seven special personnel.
Battalion Chief Mike LaBlue gave a welcoming introduction followed by a Presentation of Colors by the Yuba City Fire Department Color Guard. Division Chief Josh Hubbard then took over the podium for a heartfelt and inspirational Fire Recruit Address before handing the mic over to Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander to start the official badge pinning.
– Eric Johnson of Sacramento, pinned by his girlfriend Nikki Sinatra. Johnson studied fire science and received his associate degree from Sierra College Fire Academy. Before joining the Yuba City Fire Department, Johnson spent nine years in the fire service working with Nevada County Consolidated, Lake Tahoe National Forest, and six years with the Eldorado Hotshots, an organization which is reported to be one of the hardest working subsections of the firesservice.
– Corey Hall from the Yuba-Sutter area, pinned by his fiance Caitlin French. Hall attended Yuba College Fire Academy and received his associate degree there as well. He has spent 12 years in the fire service with the last four being employed as a captain with the Sutter County Fire Department before coming to Yuba City.
“He brings extensive training and certifications as a hazardous material specialist, swift water rescue technician, and confined space rescue technician,” said Alexander.
– Jeremy Hollingshead of San Jose and Oroville, pinned by his wife Alex Hollingshead, and their daughter Tatum. Hollingshead was honored in place of Max Wiley, a new recruit who was unable to attend the ceremony. Having joined the department in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollingshead had not yet had the chance to be celebrated. He attended Butte College Fire Academy and has worked seven years in the fire service, four of them being with Cal Fire. During that time, he attended several significant burns, including the 2018 Camp Fire, the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire, and the 2020 Glass Fire. In addition, Hollingshead is a public information officer and worked the 2021 Dixie Fire and Fawn Fire in that role. His other skills include video editing, music production, and work with social media.
With all the new hires pinned, photographed, and sworn in, Division Chief Ali Williams took a moment to deliver a charming speech and again thank the family and friends of Yuba City Fire Department members for their ongoing support and sacrifices.
With the promotees address finished, Alexander returned to the front to commence the second round of badge pinning.
– Corey Jacobsen of Yuba City, promoted to fire apparatus operator. Jacobsen graduated from Yuba City High School and attended the Yuba College Fire Academy, receiving two associate degrees from Yuba College. Prior to being hired with Yuba City, Jacobsen had 10 years of experience working with Meridian Fire, Cal Fire, Sutter County Fire, and Nevada County Consolidated. He brings a host of additional skills and experience to the department, particularly his training as a helicopter rescue technician.
– Brett Geyer from the Santa Clarita Valley, promoted to fire captain. Geyer received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California Irvine. He was hired in Yuba City in 2006, promoted to operator in 2016, and promoted again in 2021 to captain.
“Captain Geyer wears many hats,” said Alexander.
His multiple roles include union board member, negotiator, public information officer, Lexipol coordinator, instructor and director of the Jack Program, member of the mental health task force, and current member of Yuba CIty Fire’s advanced technical rescue team.
– Zach Jones of Browns Valley, promoted to fire captain. Jones attended the Yuba College Fire Academy and received his associate degree from Yuba College. Jones has worked in the fire service since 2007, dedicating five of those years to Cal Fire. Starting as a temporary firefighter with Yuba City in 2013, Jones moved on to Grass Valley and Woodland before returning to Yuba City in 2016. He was promoted to operator in 2018, and then captain in 2021.
“As mentioned before, a lot of different hats, and Zach is no different,” joked Alexander.
Jones serves on the advanced technical rescue team and the tactical EMS team, part of Yuba City’s SWAT program.
“He is also a union board member and has been heavily involved with our promotional processes,” added Alexander
Applause echoed throughout the chamber as the last three members were pinned and sworn in.