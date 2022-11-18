Trees

Guests enjoy food and drinks at the 39th annual Trees & Traditions gala in 2018.

 Appeal-Democrat file

The Sutter County Museum will be ringing in the holidays this year with the return of its largest fundraising gala, Trees & Traditions, on Dec. 2. 

This annual event has been on pause since 2019 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, museum staff introduced a curtailed version that involved pre-ordered gift baskets, but organizers now seem more than ready to host some big in-person festivities.  

