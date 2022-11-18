The Sutter County Museum will be ringing in the holidays this year with the return of its largest fundraising gala, Trees & Traditions, on Dec. 2.
This annual event has been on pause since 2019 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, museum staff introduced a curtailed version that involved pre-ordered gift baskets, but organizers now seem more than ready to host some big in-person festivities.
“We’re thrilled to bring back this annual event,” said Marika Garcia, development officer for both the museum and library of Sutter County.
“The community has been very excited so far and we are planning for about 150-200 attendees,” added Molly Bloom, the museum’s director and curator.
For over 40 years, Trees & Traditions has been one of the museum's most highly anticipated events. This annual fundraiser works to benefit the Community Memorial Museum Association, a nonprofit organization that helps bring in innovative, educational programs and exhibits to the Sutter County Museum.
Live musical entertainment will be provided by the Dennis Parker Duo, musicians from the Zamora area, who will perform guitar and vocal duets from the Great American Songbook as well as some Christmas songs.
Hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and festive drinks will be available throughout the night with Jenn Eubanks of Potato Potato catering the event. The menu includes items such as stuffed mushrooms, bacon-wrapped shrimp, smoked pork tenderloin, chocolate mousse, homemade gingersnaps, and more. The Yuba City Rotary Club will be manning a fully stocked bar with both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage options.
An array of gift baskets and local certificates will be available during the raffle along with tickets from The Acting Company, a John Deere kids bike, and a wine tasting for eight from Munger Family Vineyard.
In addition to a raffle, guests will have the opportunity to participate in both a live and silent auction. The silent auction will pay homage to the gala’s chosen theme, “Home for Christmas,” with 14 different holiday trees decorated in various themes and colors.
The live auction is new to the gala this year and may very well be the highlight of the event. Prizes center on one-of-a-kind experiences such as an all-day excursion through the Sutter Buttes, lunch with local author and historian David Rubiales, and a day sailing on the San Francisco Bay with a VIP that will be unveiled at the event.
The gala will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets can be purchased online at suttercountymuseum.org/events, over the phone by calling 530-822-7141, or at the Sutter County Museum during its open hours. Admission is for adults only and costs $50 per person, which includes two drink tickets.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and weekends from noon to 4 p.m.