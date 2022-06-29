The Rice’s Fire grew to more than 900 acres as of Wednesday evening with 0% containment, but there are successes to be had in the fire fight, declared Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes.
“The good news that we’ve seen out of it is that through the nighttime and early morning hours is that the fire did back its way down and it is sitting all the way at the Yuba River,” Estes said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where the base camp for the more than 700 personnel assigned to the fire has been established.
Turning the fairgrounds into a fire camp has pushed out concerts scheduled there this week and weekend.
On Wednesday morning the fire was mapped at about 750-760 acres. By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had reached the South Yuba River below the historic mining community of Birchville and was mapped at more than 900 acres.
Estes said he is hopeful that the fire will be able to be kept on the Nevada County side of the Yuba River, but he has been preparing in case the blaze jumps the river.
“While that is our main concern for it not crossing the Yuba River, frankly we’re glad that it backed down during the nighttime hours during more moderate fire weather versus backing down there during what I’d expect we’d see this afternoon between 2 p.m and 6 p.m.,” Estes said.
Estes added that estimates of full containment by Friday would be optimistic at this point.
“We want to be very cautious about that especially as we move into the hot month of July, we do not want this thing hanging out into the weeks to follow,” he said.
Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon reported that evacuations and notices have gone smoothly, and that areas within the evacuated zones continue to have a heavy law enforcement patrol presence to ensure safety and protection for people’s belongings.
The French Corral area along the Nevada/Yuba County line remained under evacuation Wednesday afternoon. Areas to the north, northeast and east had evacuation warnings.
She emphasized that more Nevada County residents need to sign up for Code Red and know their evacuation zones.
“We saw a lot of folks that had received it and had the information. We still need more people to sign up for Code Red. We still need folks to understand the zoning, we had a lot of questions through 211 or (the) dispatch center, the know your zone piece,” Moon said.
“For the rest of the community that maybe didn’t get affected by this particular fire, this is the eye opener,” Moon said.
“The season is here. Let’s make sure that we’re all prepared and that we have our go bags and that we know our routes that we can check on our neighbors and families and friends. Make sure that everyone can stay connected with each other,” she said.
To sign up for Code Red, visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts; call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211; Text ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the prompt to register.
To know your evacuation zone, visit community.zonehaven.com, enter your address into the search bar, find your zone in the pop-up window and write it down.