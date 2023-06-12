Nearly two years after being sentenced 15 years to life for the killing of 13-year-old Alec Flores in a drunk driving incident, Constance Addison was granted a resentence on Monday afternoon for the charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Addison was given a concurrent four-year sentence for the hit-and-run and 10 years for gross vehicular manslaughter charges in 2021, but Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré previously said that Addison’s plea for resentencing would have no impact on her sentence for second degree murder, which will remain at 15 years to life.

