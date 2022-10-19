The AeroSTEM Academy of Yuba City hosted a group field trip to the Sutter County Airport on Wednesday to offer students an exclusive tour of the facility and the opportunity to learn more about local aviation programs throughout the community.
This academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades 5-12 who reside in Sutter, Butte, Yuba, Colusa, Placer, Yolo, or Sacramento counties. Its goal is to help prepare students for future careers in aviation, aerospace, or other related fields.
While the “open house” field trip event is hosted each year, this one was made markedly special by the presence of Victoria Yeager, widow of the famed pilot Chuck Yeager who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier on Oct. 14, 1947.
This was Victoria Yeager’s first time speaking in front of the class and she credits the school’s teachers for having the students so well prepared.
“Chuck used to do this type of thing and he did a great job,” said Yeager. “He could talk to any group and hone it to whatever the audience needed.”
Yeager captured the students’ attention with a thorough history of her late husband’s legacy and answered as many questions as possible.
During the event, students were also introduced to 1st Lieutenant Alan Cleveland and cadet members of the Civil Air Patrol from the Beale Composite Squadron 19. The Civil Air Patrol, or CAP, is a volunteer organization that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Missions carried out by CAP generally involve search and rescue, disaster relief, and other emergency services. CAP also runs a cadet program designed to prepare youth for a variety of career fields in both the military and civilian sectors of the community.
“The program is just so dynamic,” said Darryl Dunn, Sutter Buttes Regional Aviation Association’s manager. “The parents are coming back and saying, ‘hey my kid is keeping their room clean, they’re doing things without having to be told and the respect has gone way up,’ just a total transformation.”
A Sacramento based nonprofit group called Girls Love to Fly also came to share their experiences and increase female interest in the aviation industry.
“The aviation world is only 7% female,” stated Kirstina Ledwith, one of the group’s instructors. “Our organization really focuses on getting more girls into the world of flying.”
Girls Love To Fly offers a wide range of educational opportunities and initiatives, including discovery flights. These flights serve as an introductory lesson for prospective female pilots, allowing them to gauge their interest in the career. The minimum age usually starts at around 14.
AeroSTEM Academy is located at 82 Second St. in Yuba City. For information on the local CAP squadron, visit beale.cap.gov. Visit girlslovetofly.com to learn more about the group Girls Love to Fly.