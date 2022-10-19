AeroSTEM1.jpg

A group of eighth grade students from AeroSTEM Academy explore an aircraft at the Sutter County Airport on Wednesday in Yuba City. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The AeroSTEM Academy of Yuba City hosted a group field trip to the Sutter County Airport on Wednesday to offer students an exclusive tour of the facility and the opportunity to learn more about local aviation programs throughout the community.

This academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades 5-12 who reside in Sutter, Butte, Yuba, Colusa, Placer, Yolo, or Sacramento counties. Its goal is to help prepare students for future careers in aviation, aerospace, or other related fields. 

