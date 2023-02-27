The Bok Kai Parade and Festival is synonymous for pops and bangs throughout the weekend, which according to Chinese culture helps ward off evil spirits for the upcoming year.
It’s one of the highlights of the parade each year that begins at the intersection of 6th and D Street with the first explosion of firecrackers to lead off Gongmaster Al Wong and the 55 entries down D Street, left on First Street and back up C Street in old Marysville Chinatown.
Loma Rica resident Randy Stage, who estimates he has witnessed about 60 of the 143 Bok Kai parades, believes that firecrackers are shot off at each intersection to help keep the evil away.
“I think because it is a crossing road the evil things could get back onto the road so they do at a crossroads,” Stage said. “I love the smell.”
Stage made it down to Marysville with his wife and grandchildren – some of whom trekked in from Antioch to watch the 143rd running of the Bok Kai Parade. The parade is one of the longest-running traditions around and celebrates the Lunar New Year.
The weekend-long event differs each year, because as traditionalists will tell you, it falls on the weekend closest to the second day of the second month of the Lunar calendar.
The parade honors the Chinese Water God, Bok Eye, who protects Marysville from flooding, according to tradition.
Keith Vogt, one of the current caretakers and tour guides of the Bok Kai Temple – the oldest working Taoist temple in Northern California – said the temple is used primarily for worship by appointment. But he said everyone was welcome on Bok Kai weekend and many took advantage of the opportunity to witness history.
Vogt said the temple, which includes many gods, including Bok Eye, has a standing tradition of protecting Marysville from devastating flooding.
“It's never flooded in this spot,” Vogt said.
Vogt said nearby Yuba City and Olivehurst experienced flooding, but never the location where the temple has stood since it was dedicated on March 21, 1880.
During the Oroville Dam crisis in 2017, when part of Marysville was forced to evacuate north due to flooding concerns, Vogt referenced that the Water God perhaps saved the city of Marysville.
The temple, Vogt said, has many gods and many locations inside where people worship and practice traditions like burning keepsakes as offerings to the gods.
Vogt said there are 11 pots inside the temple where people burn incense as offerings to the gods. There is also a roasted pig that is used as an offering, Vogt said.
“They believe the food has a spirit which will attach to the incense and go up to the gods,” Vogt said.
Near where the burning happens is a museum that holds retired pieces of past parades. One of the centerpieces, Vogt said, is the head of Moo Lung, which was once a 150-foot dragon that traveled the United States participating in parades.
Moo Lung, currently behind glass inside the temple, is a rare multi-colored dragon.
“There is little of the body left,” Vogt said.
Vogt said many traditions are practiced during Bok Kai, perhaps most rare is Bomb Day, which happens on Sunday during the festival.
The number four is a sacred number in the Chinese community, Vogt said.
“In this temple the number four is good luck because of the way the four corners are situated and it’s facing the river,” Vogt said. “It's a very powerful number.”
So, Bomb Day kicks off at 4 p.m., the Sunday following the parade at the corner of First and C Street in Chinatown.
Vogt said it’s the only Bomb Day left in the United States and it features young Asian males fighting for numbered rings that are shot into the air with the help of firecrackers.
In the old days, Vogt said the rings were eventually auctioned off between the Chinese businesses. Now, it’s simply done as tradition to close out the Bok Kai Festival, Vogt said.
Stage said one of the reasons he keeps coming back to Marysville for the Bok Kai Festival and parade is the community support.
“It's always surprising to me that how small our Chinese community seems to be in this town how much support this thing gets,” Stage said. “When you realize people are coming from all over Northern California for this thing, it's kind of cool.”
To worship at the Bok Kai Temple by appointment call 650-690-6398 or 650-678-8246. For more information visit http://www.bokkaiparade.com.