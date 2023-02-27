The Bok Kai Parade and Festival is synonymous for pops and bangs throughout the weekend, which according to Chinese culture helps ward off evil spirits for the upcoming year.

It’s one of the highlights of the parade each year that begins at the intersection of 6th and D Street with the first explosion of firecrackers to lead off Gongmaster Al Wong and the 55 entries down D Street, left on First Street and back up C Street in old Marysville Chinatown. 

