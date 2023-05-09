UNTZ1..jpg

A crowd gathers under the colorful canopy at one of the concert stages at the 2022 Untz Festival at Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley.

 Courtesy of Brian Greenblatt

The annual Untz Festival will be returning to Sycamore Ranch this weekend located along the banks of the Yuba River in Browns Valley. 

This three-day event, which starts Friday, is expected to pull in hundreds of people from across the region to enjoy a smorgasbord of underground bass and electronic dance music.

