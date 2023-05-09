The annual Untz Festival will be returning to Sycamore Ranch this weekend located along the banks of the Yuba River in Browns Valley.
This three-day event, which starts Friday, is expected to pull in hundreds of people from across the region to enjoy a smorgasbord of underground bass and electronic dance music.
The Untz Festival had its start in 2016 at the fairgrounds in Mariposa County and operated there for the first four years of its life. The festival was essentially an extension of the fanbase that had grown on Untz.com, a website dedicated to electronic dance music.
“I had gone to a lot of music festivals growing up and they really changed my life in a positive way,” said Avi Gallant, the festival's executive producer. “I wanted to create something similar where the community could come together each year and celebrate their specific type of music.”
After establishing their brand, organizers decided to start scouring California for alternative festival locations and ultimately settled on Sycamore Ranch in Yuba County.
“We were really going for a more Northern California outdoor vibe, and when I saw the property here I was like, ‘wow this is what I want,’” explained Gallant. “Having the river right there and the greenery and the trees and camping, it just seemed meant to be.”
Gallant credits Jason Kopping for helping him secure the location and navigate some local ordinances. Kopping currently serves as the manager for Yuba County Airport but was previously the project manager for Yuba County Public Works.
“What I found throughout the process is that Yuba County has been super open and understanding of what we’re trying to do and open to bringing new events and people to the area and it’s just been a really great partnership,” added Gallant.
Gallant and his crew have worked extensively with the county, Cal Fire, law enforcement, and other local officials to mitigate various concerns pertaining to fire safety, noise ordinances, sanitation, and more.
“The Untz organizers have been extremely proactive in their planning and coordination for this event,” stated Yuba County’s Public Works Director Daniel Peterson in a previous interview. “Cal Fire, the Yuba County Sheriff, and county staff have reviewed all the mitigation plans for fire prevention, emergency vehicle access, and safety. Additionally, Cal Fire and county staff will be on-site to confirm that all proposed precautions are in place.”
Organizers have also hired professional event coordinators, security personnel, medical personnel, and support staff to further ensure the safety of all involved.
While safety continues to be a top priority, Gallant and his team are looking forward to sharing a long list of artists and installations with attendees.
“Kind of what we're known for, and what we like doing, is bringing lesser known artists to the stage,” said Gallant. “Our headliner this year is Of The Trees, a band that started playing for us several years ago. We love seeing artists who were at the bottom of our line up grow their careers and come back to headline our festival. His career is taking off now and we've been able to grow with him, so I’m really excited to have him back again this year.”
Music may be the festival's central focus, however there are several holistic workshops planned with activities such as yoga, crystal wrapping, and belly dancing. Food and craft vendors will also be available along with a free water filling station.
The Untz Festival has been promoted as an all-ages event with children under the age of three being permitted without a ticket. Tickets are currently available online at theuntzfestival.com, the price of which includes walk-in camping. Car camping and RV sites appear to be sold out at this time. The Untz Festival begins Friday and ends on Sunday.
Fires and open flames are prohibited, even in designated fire pits or rings. No outside alcohol will be allowed onsite either, however alcoholic beverages may be purchased once guests have entered the camp grounds.
The Untz Festival bar stations will be manned by volunteers of the Dobbins-Oregon House Improvement Foundation (DOHIF), which will be receiving 100% of the profits from the festival’s alcohol sales. DOHIF states that its mission is to build and support a place to meet, provide improved health and safety services, enhance education, and assist with disaster relief in Dobbins, Oregon House, and the Yuba County foothill communities.
“We want to give back to the local community and we’re very proud that we’ve been able to partner with and help benefit these types of organizations,” added Gallant.
In 2021, it was reported that Yuba County had estimated an approximate $81,000 benefit to the local economy originating from that year's Untz Festival. Organizers said that they look forward to continued growth and exposing more people to the area.