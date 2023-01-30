WASHINGTON — The seven Colorado River Basin states have spent years clashing over how they should share the burden of drastic water supply cuts to save the river from dropping to dangerously low levels — and it’s not clear if they moved closer to an agreement to avert a federal intervention during talks late last week.

After the states missed an August deadline for an agreement, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation delayed imposing supply reductions and urged them to reach a “consensus framework” by the end of January.

