Learn about becoming a casino vendor
Wednesday
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Vendor Info Session will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center (Board Chambers) 915 Eighth St., Marysville. This will be an informal community briefing on the process for applying to provide goods and services to the property. Learn about the categories of vendors that are being sought, with an emphasis on local vendors. For more information, email karen.roush@hrhcsac.com or visit www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
Support an animal advocacy group
Thursday
The fifth annual PAWS for a Cause Dinner will be at 5 p.m. at The Plaza Room Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Admission costs $25-$30. For more information, call 513-1934.
Learn about unfunded liability in Yuba City
Thursday
PERS Workshop and Unfunded Liability public discussion will be from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, email tlocke@yubacity.net.
See the images of the Sutter Buttes calendar
Friday
Sutter Community Museum’s 15th annual Photographer’s Reception to celebrate the unveiling of the 2020 Sutter Buttes calendars will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Sutter Community Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The images will be displayed for an exhibit at the museum until Sept. 22.
Learn about what’s available at the Community Resource Fair
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s ninth annual Community Resource Fair will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gauche Park, C Street, Yuba City. Dozens of exhibitors with information on free and low cost services, free barbecue lunch, provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club, along with drawings for prizes and children’s activities. For more information, visit www.yscunitedway.org, email terry@yscunitedway.org or call 743-1847.
Eat Mexican food, support the Sutter sheriff’s
Saturday
Sutter County Sheriff Reserve Association and Sutter County K-9 Association and Sutter Sheriff’s Posse are having a Mexican Dinner Fundraiser will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit Sutter County Sheriff Reserve Facebook page or visit www.sutterreserves.org.
Check out the Olivehurst-Linda girls softball parade
Sunday
Olivehurst-Linda Little League Majors Girls Softball San Bernardino Homecoming Parade will be at 3 p.m. and will begin at Rite Aid, 5075 Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst, and end at Yuba Gardens School, 1964 11th Ave., Olivehurst. Award ceremony to follow parade.