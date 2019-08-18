Movies in the Park
Tuesday
Movies in the Park will feature “Wreck-It Ralph.” The movie starts 15 minutes after sunset at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. This is a free event.
The Event concert series
Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The Event four-day concert series will take place this week with a variety of artists including: Kaylee Starr, Guilty Again and Brian and Friends concert on Wednesday, gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.; Pool and Piano with Jeff Poppinga concert on Thursday, gates open at 5 p.m., shows start at 6 p.m.; Night Moves and Creedence Classic Revival concert on Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m.; and Tyler Rich and Temecula Road concert on Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m. The concerts will be at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.theeventatpeachtree.com or call 743-1897.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down
Wednesday-Thursday-Friday
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will be at Cotton Rosser Pavillion at Riverfront Park, 1010 Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville. On Wednesday, gates open to veterans at 9 a.m. and there will be opening ceremonies at noon. Gates close at 4 p.m. – services will be available until 5 p.m. On Thursday, gates open to veterans at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. On Friday, gates open to veterans at 9 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. – services will be available until 2 p.m. Stand Down 20th anniversary celebration will take place at 2 p.m. and will include a roast pig and all the trimmings. For more information, visit www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org or call 749-1036.
Women’s Creative
Wednesday
Women’s Creative will be at 11 a.m. in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Women’s Creative is for mentoring, sharing, teaching and discussions. Lunches and occasional off-site meetings and trips are part of this program. All creative minds welcome, practicing artist or not. For more information, contact Janet Staser at 743-5771 or Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net or go to the Women’s Creative of Y S Arts Group Facebook page.
Dance With Our Stars
Thursday
The ninth annual Dance With Our Stars, a benefit for the Rideout Foundation, will begin at 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 California 45, Colusa. Admission costs $50. For more information, call 751-4070 or visit www.adventisthealth.org/rideout/giving/events/dance-with-our-stars.
Farmers Market in Yuba City
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market will be from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be available. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Master Gardener Workshop
Saturday
Master Gardener Workshop Harvest Tasting Demo will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.