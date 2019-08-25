Thursday Farmers Market
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market will be from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be in available. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
All You Can Eat Cajun Boil
Saturday
Kiwanis Club of Yuba City is hosting its second annual All You Can Eat Cajun Boil. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Beer Garden at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call 635-2294.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market
Saturday
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will be available. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page or call 671-2003.
Brownsville Blues Festival
Sunday
Brownsville Blues Festival will be from noon-dusk at the Brownsville Amphitheater, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Artists include Willie G, Tia Carroll, Andy Santana, Johnny Tsunami and The Hurricanes, and Volker Strifler. Admission is $20. For more information, call 675-0195.
Old-Fashioned Picnic
Sunday
Old-Fashioned Picnic, presented by the Mary Aaron Museum and Focus on Marysville, will be from noon-4 p.m. at the Ellis Lake at the Gazebo on Henry Delamere Island, Marysville. The event will feature potato sack races, cake walk, cotton candy, hot dogs, watermelon, music, entertainment and history. Admission is $10. People can buy tickets at My Boutique and Digs in Marysville or at the event. For more information, call 740-2418.
Nicolaus Labor Day Parade
Monday, Sept. 2
The 30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Parish Hall, Marcum Road, Nicolaus. A pancake breakfast will be at 7 a.m. There will be live music, horseshoe tournament, children’s area, craft booths, food and more. For parade and float entry information, call 916-997-1810 or email samantharae27@gmail.com. To donate raffle and silent auction items, call 632-7112. For vendor booths, call 916-502-3021 or email jake_stephwills@yahoo.com. For general information, email nicolausldp@gmail.com.